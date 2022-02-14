Patrick Mahomes sends challenging message after Rams win over Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback took to social media to speak out a day after Super Bowl LVI.

Kansas City Chiefs was one of the firm candidates to be present at the 2022 Super Bowl party of the National Football League (NFL). However, the troops patrick mahomes he stumbled along the way and could not reach said instance.

Cincinnati Bengals was responsible for ending the aspirations of Missouri in the American Conference Final. Mahomes and company had to watch the Super Bowl from homesomething that surely was not budgeted in the plans.

Following the Los Angeles Rams’ win over Joe Burrow’s team, ‘Patt’ turned to his official Twitter account to send a warm message, short and precise about what is coming in the next campaign on North American gridirons.

Patrick Mahomes alerts the NFL

“It’s time to go”Patrick Mahomes wrote just a few hours after Super Bowl LVI, referring to the fact that the 2021-2022 NFL season is over, and with it, the time has come to prepare with everything for a new harvest.

Without a doubt, the chiefs have established themselves as one of the stronger teams of the American Conference, therefore, see them in decisive instances for the next few years it will not be surprising.