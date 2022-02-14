Patients call for a “real” National Plan for Precision Medicine

F. SAN ROMAN | 02.14.2022 – 20:51

Territorial coordination, access to precision medicine and above all “being heard” as valid actors in the system, are some of the requests that various patient associations have launched before the Health Commission of the Congress of Deputies, which this Monday has welcomed a session to address the claims that are being sued to the National Health System by patients.

Marciano Sánchez, spokesman for the Federation of Associations for the Defense of Health; María Begoña Barragán, president of the Spanish Group of Cancer Patients; Daniel Aníbal García, president of the Spanish Federation of Hemophilia; Rafael Basterrechea, vice-president of the Spanish Association of Thalidomide Victims, and Carina Escobar, president of the Platform of Patient Organizations, were the speakers at this conference, in which, together with the recurrent approaches of these associations, to find a space such as actors in the health system as a whole, new initiatives have also been announced.

Among these new initiatives, the president of the Spanish Federation of Hemophilia (Fedhemo), Daniel García, has released the ‘Innovation Access Map’, prepared by entities from various sectors, which among other issues calls for “a clear implementation” of the National Plan for Precision Medicine, which is included in PERTE, ‘Vanguard Health’.

The document proposes three areas for improvement. In the first place, it advocates that the decisions of the plenary sessions of the Interterritorial Council be binding; that the Reference Centers of the National Health System (CSUR) improve the ability to access patients residing in Autonomous Communities other than those in which these centers are located, and lastly, that each community have a ‘sentinel center’ that serves to make a ‘pilgrimage’ between the different services.

As explained by García, the SNS has to assume an improvement in diagnostic capacity. In his opinion, “there is a plethora of therapies directed at biomarkers” that achieve personalization of treatment, but it is also necessary to advance in improving diagnosis.

Along with this, the document also reflects “the need for greater territorial coordination” when offering treatments. For this reason, García demands that “the Communities listen to each other”. Likewise, this coordination also has to be directed within each health system, since the lack of coordination that exists between the social and the health “is incomprehensible”.

The interoperability of systems is another of the demands posed by patients. A “real” interoperability, which reaches patients and is effective, since, as indicated by the president of Fedhemo, by way of example, dialysis patients “have problems moving within the country”.

Share experience

García shared his speech with María Begoña Barragán, president of the Spanish Group of Cancer Patients (GEPAC), who pointed out that, in health decisions, “patients are lying”. Barragán asks to “be real” to “contribute our experience” to the processes. “We are not going to replace the voice of professionals, but we know what the disease means and how we want to experience it,” she says.

Likewise, he recalled that the associations cover “a very important part of the health network”, something that “is not always recognized”, he says.

Barragán is committed to the “training and information” of the patient in a process that is born in the consultations themselves, that “we need to return home with something written, that we can understand, and a telephone number to call in case of doubt”.

On the other hand, the head of this entity, demands a “reduction of administrative and bureaucratic obstacles”, since in her opinion “they greatly complicate transit through the health system”.

Thalidomine

The appearance of the Vice President of the Associations of Victims of Thalidomine (Avite), Rafael Basterrechea, has highlighted that in recent years, at least five people affected by Thalidomine in Spain have died without receiving the aid promised by the Government.

According to Basterrechea, who has recounted in detail the ‘journey’ of their claims, already assumed by the Government, currently the association “does not know” where the decree that regulates said aid is, or which body is processing this issue.

Basterrechea wonders “what have we victims done to the PSOE?”, recalling that it was this political group that used its situation as a political battering ram when it was in the opposition and now it is a matter that remains in limbo

The aid, on which the vice president of Avite, assures that “the Ministry of Health has carried out a” blatant passivity “was collected in the LGPE 6/2018 and also in the State Budgets for this year, but “they still do not provide themselves with minimum budget.

“We do not understand this situation,” cries the vice president of Avite, who recalls that this entity has filed a lawsuit against the State in which it claims 400 million euros. According to Basterrechea, the Administrative Litigation Chamber of the National High Court has completed the proceedings, so they are waiting for the vote to be issued in the case.

In the reply turn, the socialist deputy, Carmen Andrés Añón, has assured that the Ministry of Social Rights “is working on a new regulation for the recognition and payment of these aids”.

Primary Care

In a different tone, Marciano Sánchez Bayle, president of the Federation of Associations for the Defense of Public Health (FADSP), has also appeared before the Commission, although on this occasion he did so on behalf of the ‘Save Primary Care’ platform .

In his speech he has demanded both to increase the funds of the first level of care up to 25% of health spending, as well as to increase the number of contracted personnel.

As he has indicated, AP “is on the verge of collapse” and “deteriorated” and who pays, in his opinion, for these problems is the society that suffers from “intolerable delays” and neglect, which has led to “excess mortality” in patients with pathologies not related to the pandemic.

In his opinion “the telephone service has been abused”, something that should be “complementary and non-discriminatory”. This is one of the reasons, he argues, that “has led to the flight to hospital emergencies or to the private sector.”

Sánchez Bayle has also been opposed to pharmacy offices being able to participate in decongesting the healthcare level. In his opinion “there is a certain occlusion of interests between a private for-profit company and the operation of a public system that tries to meet health needs.”

Chronic

For her part, the president of the Platform of Patient Organizations, Carina Escobar, has assured the Commission that during the two years of the pandemic, only 7% of chronically ill patients “were treated at the time they needed it”. According to her, she has indicated that the average waiting time has been 48 days for these patients.

The data, which has already been released in a study prepared by the platform on the impact of the pandemic, also indicates that in Spain there are more than 21 million citizens (54% of the population) aged 15 and over who they have “some diagnosis of chronic disease”, a percentage that rises to 89% in those over 65 and 96% in citizens aged 85 and over.

Escobar has pointed out that, in terms of the management of pharmacological treatments, 51% of those surveyed for this study have expressed that since March 2020 they have suffered from home dispensing problems, a model that should be maintained in the future and not only for exceptional reasons such as the pandemic