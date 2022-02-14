Opel’s top seller is not an SUV, but a classic from the 80s that returns in a big way

Each and every brand Opel among them, who want to have weight in our market are betting on SUVs. In fact, they have been doing it for years. A body that has eaten the family and saloons and has more and more followers.

Of course, not all brands have their best-selling models in their SUVs. In the case of Opeleven though their Mocca, Crossland Y Grandland They are very attractive models and very important to take into account, it is the Corsa that continues to be a source of satisfaction in your case.

corsa

A Corsican that has been a benchmark in our country since the 1980s and that, year after year, is adding followers. In January it managed to be the brand’s best-selling model with 424 sales, a figure that placed it in position 33 overall.

The Opel Corsa is still the top seller of the German brand

A success that has in the price of Corsican his main argument. And it is that, as we can well see in quecochemecompro.esthis utility has a starting price of only €15,100. A price that is associated with specific financing conditions and that already has an applied discount of 3,550 euros.

Vauxhall Corsa

In this case, the best of this Corsican is that, despite being the most basic of all, it comes very well equipped as standard since its access version. Your engine is none other than a 1.2 gasoline 75 horsepower of power, mechanics more than enough for urban and interurban driving.

On the other hand, its standard equipment is also very complete. And it is that all Corsican It has, among other things, electric windows, Bluetooth, fatigue detector, air conditioning, USB socket and lane change alert.