one of the most recommended Samsung Galaxy 5G collapses

The Korean smartphone falls in price and can be yours for less than you expect. It has 5G and a complete data sheet.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G drops to the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon. It’s within your reach for 330 euros in its global version, which arrives together with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. You can check it yourself in comparators like CamelCamelCamel, we are facing an unprecedented offer.

The Korean device has a beautiful design, a 120 Hz screen, one of Qualcomm’s “G” processors and up to 5G. You will find very few options like this below 350 euros, the Samsung mobile is one of the best purchases you can make at this price.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G at the best price

The Samsung smartphone arrives with a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh. The Korean firm is one of the top references in the world of screens, this Galaxy A52s 5G has a vibrant and very fluid panel, quite a delight. It may be the best place to enjoy the best multimedia content.

The one in charge of giving it life is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G, one of the processors manufactured by the North American Qualcomm. In this case it comes with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage that you can expand up to 512 GB with microSD cards. Move the applications you want seamlessly, from heavy games to those apps you use every day, you will enjoy good performance.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G

6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory

6.5″ Full HD+ 120Hz Super AMOLED display

4 rear cameras

4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charge

3.5mm jack, NFC and 5G

Samsung’s device incorporates 4 cameras on its back: you will find a main camera of 64 megapixelsa wide angle of 12 megapixels, a macro sensor of 5 megapixels and a camera for the portrait mode. In the hole in its front, a 32 megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

We do not forget its battery, which reaches 4,500mAh and enjoy a 25W fast charge, plus wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. As its name indicates, we are facing a 5G deviceso you can enjoy the maximum connection speed.

You can take home a whole Samsung Galaxy with 5G, a device that has been a benchmark in the mid-range throughout 2021. Samsung’s Galaxy A family has been giving us good smartphones for a few years, phones capable of offering a great experience and a lot of value . Looking for something powerful and well designed? This Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is a very good buy.

