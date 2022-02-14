On the day of love, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took everyone’s eyes

Over the years, Jennifer Lopez , became one of the most representative women in Latin music. Because of this, she has a huge trend-setting popularity in various parts of the world. For her part, the beautiful Latina, ended 2021 with everything. Both musically and also in acting. A clear example of this is the song with Raww Alexander call “Change the step”. While since its launch this theme has already exceeded 64 million views on Youtube.

Jennifer Lopez, at 52 years old, shows that her beauty remains intact and that every time she posts, her followers react immediately. In addition, despite the fact that last year did not start well in matters of the heart since she separated from Alex Rodriguez He finished it in a big way since he returned with his old partner, the actor, Ben Affleck.

Once again the popular Latin actress captured people’s eyes when a video of her with her partner in the stands of the Show Bowl 2022 went viral. In it you can see how both enjoy dancing to the halftime show that was in charge of great American hip hop stars. In addition, with this video it was confirmed that they started in the best way on Valentine’s Day.

Speaking of their professional facet, the current couple of Ben Affleck will premiere the day after tomorrow “Marry me” who stars alongside the famous actor Owen Wilson and the Colombian singer Maluma. It was going to be released this year but due to the pandemic it was passed for the next one. That is why in his states he shared a small preview of it that undoubtedly caused great anxiety among his fans.

In addition, the former Mark Anthony will have the premiere in the middle of this year Shotgun Wedding. This will be screened on June 29, 2022. This is one of the most anticipated films by the followers of the beautiful Latina since it was recorded on the beaches of the Caribbean. Also with these movies JLo confirms that his acting talent remains intact.