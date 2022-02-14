On the day of love, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took everyone’s eyes

Over the years, Jennifer Lopez , became one of the most representative women in Latin music. Because of this, she has a huge trend-setting popularity in various parts of the world. For her part, the beautiful Latina, ended 2021 with everything. Both musically and also in acting. A clear example of this is the song with Raww Alexander call “Change the step”. While since its launch this theme has already exceeded 64 million views on Youtube.

Jennifer Lopez, at 52 years old, shows that her beauty remains intact and that every time she posts, her followers react immediately. In addition, despite the fact that last year did not start well in matters of the heart since she separated from Alex Rodriguez He finished it in a big way since he returned with his old partner, the actor, Ben Affleck.

