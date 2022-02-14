On sale tomorrow the book “Billie Eilish, by Billie Eilish” | culture and entertainment

Billie Eilish, the young pop singer who has become a worldwide phenomenon since the release of her first single “Ocean eyes” (2015), reveals her most intimate look at her life in the book and audiobook “Billie Eilish, by Billie Eilish” , published in Spain by Montena and which will go on sale tomorrow.

As reported today by the publisher, in this work the American (Los Angeles, California, 2001) has selected an extensive collection of personal photographs that show the most significant moments of her life – such as one playing the piano and singing or in the arms of his mother as a baby. Images that she comments on to shape the personal and professional journey that she has taken so far.

“I have carefully chosen each photo in this book and I am so excited to share these special memories of my entire life. There are so many photos that you have never seen before, and this was a great labor of love,” the singer writes on her personal account. Instagram about this book.

As for the audiobook, Eilish’s voice tells stories about her first published song, “Ocean eyes”, and also talks about the special relationship she has with her fans: “I recorded it with a colleague to tell the story behind some photos,” he adds.

In 2020, the singer became the youngest artist to write and perform a song for a James Bond movie (“No time to die”), following in the footsteps of stars like Adele, Madonna and Paul McCartney.

Her debut album, when she was 19, topped the Billboard 200 in 2015 and was the most streamed of 2019. This year, Eilish won two Grammys for Record of the Year for “Everything I Wanted” and for Best Song Written for a film, television or other audiovisual medium with “No time to die”.