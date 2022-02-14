of 38 faculties, only 15 are accredited to teach

Last week, the Circle of Doctors of Paraguay in a statement was very concerned about the number of universities whose careers in the field of medicine do not meet the minimum requirements to function and in some cases are not even accredited by the National Agency for Evaluation and Accreditation of Higher Education (Aneaes) for its operation.

At a press conference, the president of the circle, Dr. Jorge Rodas, confirmed that the situation is worrying, since more and more medical schools are not accredited. “Of the 38 enabled faculties, only 15 meet the requirements,” he pointed out and urged that first-year enrollments not be enabled for faculties that do not meet the requirements this 2022.

“The control system fails, that is our diagnosis and the organ is the Cones. When the governing body itself does not comply with what is in the provision of the law and its regulations, there is very little expectation that there will be a change”, confirmed the professional in contact with “Hoy de siesta”, programming of the GEN channel and radio Universo 970 AM.

He stressed that giving authorization to these faculties puts the community and health of the entire country at risk, so it is very convenient to stop registrations for the first year of the health career until they improve and meet the requirements established by the authorities. competent.

Among other requests presented by the circle of doctors is that records not be issued to graduates of some universities. “We visited the Minister of Health and asked him not to issue the professional medical registry for graduates of any university that is not accredited from the year 2023,” he commented.

For her part, the president of Aneaes, Dina Matiauda, ​​stressed that the doctors’ request is fair, but that these situations must be worked on together to reach a solution. “The concern of the circle of doctors is justified as a very important entity and whose role is very preponderant in the sense of ensuring the quality of academic training of students,” she confirmed in the “Tempranísimo” program.

He stressed that only part of the faculties is the one that resorts to the controls and evaluations carried out by Aneaes. “We have 15 races that are normally resorting to being evaluated. It is an obligation that they resort to the call for evaluation. Education is a public good and the main guarantor in that sense is the State”, she assured.

While from the National Council of Higher Education (Cones) they detailed that the authorization is the permission to function and this is given by the council, but the universities must meet a series of requirements depending on the career to be authorized. However, accreditation is given years after operation.

“A career is enabled and enabled by the Cones, with that it has the right to function for five years. Once you have a court of graduates, you have the right and the obligation to register if the race is called to be accredited, “said Narciso Velázquez, president of Cones, in “News Show”.

He added that the universities to ensure that the courses are authorized by the council must present an academic project, they must have infrastructure, the entire teaching staff qualified and all this must be approved by the council to then give the authorization.

“They have to present the list of teachers and a letter signed by the professionals who agree to be part of that teaching body. Besides, they have to have internal regulations of the institution, governance, statute, rights and obligations; and the economic dimension of how the institution is going to be sustained”, he expressed.