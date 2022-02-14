Odell Beckham Jr. and his 200 thousand dollar shoes, the most expensive in a Super Bowl

Odell Beckham Jr. He has always given what to talk about since his arrival in the NFL in 2014but within the framework of disputing the first superbowl of his career, he did it again, this time in a very bizarre way, wearing the most expensive shoes ever worn by a player in the NFL title game.

The star receiver of the LA Rams jumped onto the field of SoFi Stadium with a pair of shoes with an estimated value of 200 thousand dollars Americans (just over 4.1 million Mexican pesos).

This was due to a special request he made to Dominic Ciambronebetter known as the ‘Shoe Surgeon’ in Los Angeles for that the player walked out onto the field wearing the most expensive football cleats in history.

However, it should be clarified, that Odell would wear only this shoe to perform warm-upsbut not to play the whole game.

Dominicwho has a little over a million followers on his instagram account, told the outlet TMZ Sports that your shoes have yellow gold on the Rams logo, plus 1,494 round brilliant white diamonds encrusted on the Nike symbol.

The celebrity shoe makeover revealed she’s thanks to his good relationship with Rams defensive back Jalen Ramsey, that Odell connected with him to request the peculiar request.

“I was making tacos for Jalen and some other guys. But this year Jalen contacted me in the first game of the playoffs and then Odell did,” Dominic told TMZ. “We just knew we were going to work together. And it just so happens to be on the biggest stage for the sport.”

According to Ciambrone, a project of this nature typically takes three to five months to complete.but the surgeon revealed that his team spent more than 100 man-hours working on Beckham’s shoes to have them ready for this Sunday.

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter of Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

According to the contract Odell signed with the Rams, If you win the Super Bowl, you will be pocketing a million dollars as an incentive.so that you can recover a little of what you spent to give yourself this quirky treat of debuting in an SB with the most expensive shoes in history for this event.

Having scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVIBeckham is on the right track to pocket that sum and that expense does not hurt his wallet so much.

