numbers that fell this Sunday, February 13

RESULTS HERE! The winning number of the Grand Prize was: 11 28 41 44 47 55. The results of the Revancha and Revanchita are published AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

The Melate Revenge and Revanchita, Sunday, February 13, will have its Draw No. 3545 tonight from 9:00 p.m. CDMX time. The results and numbers that fell can be viewed AT THE END OF THE NOTE or by CLICKING HERE after the draw is over.

The game is about choose 6 numbers between 1 and 56. The wheel has 5 boxes of 56 numbers each, so you can play up to 5 different combinations. The draw can be viewed ON-LINE from the Forecast website.

Melate HERE | Results Sunday February 13, 2022 in Lotenal

This Melate draw will be played from 9:15 p.m. CDMX time. All the results and winning numbers can be seen HERE.

Melate: what days and at what time is the Draw 3548 played?

The Melate takes place every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday from 9:00 p.m. CDMX time.

How to play and where to bet on the Melate of the National Lottery?

Participating in the Melate draw is very simple, you just have to choose 6 numbers between 1 and 56. The wheel has 5 boxes with 56 numbers each, so you can play up to 5 different combinations.

You can fill out this ticket physically at one of the more than 9,000 authorized agencies or from its official web page. You can also play by telling the Forecast agent the 6 numbers you want for each game, he will enter them into the system without using the steering wheel.

All players who match at least 2 numbers in their play will be awarded a prize, the more numbers you have, the greater the prize.

To play Revancha or Revanchita you only have to pay an additional contribution, depending on the game, and check the box of the game you selected.

What are the prices of the piece of Lotenal Melate?

The price of Melate is $15.00 pesos for each combination of 6 numbers that you have chosen.

What are the historical results of the Melate Revancha and Revanchita?

