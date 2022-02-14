numbers that fell Sunday February 13 National Lottery

HERE | All the results of the Zodiac Draw 1558 of the National Lottery of Mexico will be drawn in a few moments. Find out how to watch the Lotenal broadcast LIVE and ONLINE.

RESULTS HERE! The winning number of the Grand Prize was: 5653. All the winning numbers of the Zodiac Draw can be seen AT THE END OF THE NOTE.

From the 8:00 p.m. CDMX time will start playing Zodiac Draw No. 1557 of the National Lottery of Mexico.

All the results and the winning numbers of the day in the Zodiac Draw will be published in the official website of the National Lottery.

A piece of the Zodiac Draw has a value of $35, while a complete series costs $400. The prize to be received will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased.

Zodiac Draw: Results HERE and winning numbers of Draw No. 1558

Zodiac Draw prices: how much does the Lotenal ticket cost

Zodiac Draw: how much money can I win as a prize in Lotenal

The prize to be received will depend on which of the two tickets was purchased. In case of having acquired a piece, the prize will be $350,000,000 mxn. While those people who bought a series can win up to $7,000,000 mxn.

Zodiac Draw: what time does the National Lottery start?

The Zodiac Draw of the National Lottery is held once a week: every Sunday at 8:00 p.m. CDMX time.