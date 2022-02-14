Nintendo foresees less sales of the most successful Switch games and therefore wants to focus on new releases – Nintenderos

Recently an interesting new message has been published that comes directly from Nintendo. We are talking in this case about the sales of the most successful Nintendo Switch titles.

In the statements, we can see the shared plans following the company’s latest financial results. They point out that they expect games that have been released in the past and have been very successful to sell less and less, of course. Therefore, they point out that they want to focus on new titles.

These have been the words of Shuntaro Furukawapresident of Nintendo, on the subject:

Regarding the sales trends of the perennial titles [con ventas sostenidas en el tiempo]Consumers buying Nintendo Switch hardware recently are choosing to purchase a perennial title as their second or third game. Also, as the Nintendo Switch enters its sixth year, we think there will be a decrease in the percentage of first-time purchases in terms of future hardware demand, compared to what we’ve seen so far. We expect to see more purchases of multiple consoles within the same household, as well as consumers replacing an older Nintendo Switch with a Nintendo Switch – OLED model. In these cases, consumers often already own evergreen titles, so we believe the share of evergreen title sales will decline unless there is a significant increase in first-time hardware purchases. On the other hand, we believe that both current Nintendo Switch buyers and those who already own the hardware are interested in picking up new titles. In the future, it will be important to offer not only a wide variety of hardware, but also to strengthen sales of new and evergreen titles.

