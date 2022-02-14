New Faculty of Medicine will cost $100 million

Said commitment had been reaffirmed during the report to the nation on January 2 before the Assembly of Deputies.

The rector of the Panama universityDr. Eduardo Flores, highlighted that it is the first time that a president of the Republic accompanied by his vice president, visits the rector of this university in his office, which ponders the importance that this Government gives to the Panama university.

The Faculty of Medicine has an enrollment of more than 2,000 students who study more than 7 specialties.

“It is an honor to know that I am the first president to formally visit a rector after 86 years,” he said. Laurentino Cortizo Cohen.

He explained that his government’s action plan is the product of many consultations. “They are proposals for action or commitments; However, with the pandemic, public finances have received a dramatic reduction in terms of income and of those 125 proposals, 100 have been selected, of which number 71 contains the commitment to build a new School of Medicine”, he detailed.

It should be noted that, in 2015, the then president, Juan Carlos Varela, committed himself to the construction of the new faculty; however, he never complied.

The new faculty could have a cost of B/. 100 million approximately and the construction process would last a little more than 3 years.

The Chief Executive, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen took the opportunity to announce that last December he appointed the Vice President of the Republic and Minister of the Presidency, José Gabriel Carrizo, as responsible, by the Executive, together with the National Assembly and other high officials to seek a mechanism that allows the reduction of the price of medicines, as one of the priority tasks for 2022.

In that sense, Laurentino Cortizo Cohen invited Rector Flores and the Dean of the Faculty of Medicine, Dr. Oris Lam de Calvo, to designate a representative of the University of Panama at the meeting table.

The new headquarters of the FFaculty of Medicine of the Panama university It will be located in Chivo Chivo, on a 5.5-hectare globe behind the City of Health, and will have an infrastructure of 24,500 square meters.