New Doctor Strange trailer has fans speculating
Capitalizing on the Super Bowl audience, Marvel Studios just released a new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich will be in theaters around the world from May 6, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and Rachel McAdams.
Part of this trailer had already been revealed in the post-credit scenes of Spider-Man: No Way Homewhere it was obvious to fans of the Disney+ series WandaVisionthat Elizabeth Olsen’s character, the Scarlet Witch, was going to be key in the new installment of Doctor Strange. Now it is said that Strange goes to Wanda to help him solve the problems of the open bridges in the multiverse that were unleashed in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Wanda shows her power and the paradoxes that surround her character.
But there are new scenes that have the fans speculating on the income of Tom Cruise to the Marvel universe in the role of Superior Iron Man, coming from another universe. In the trailer still does not appear the actor of Mission Impossiblebut there are the ultrons, robots that were the product of Tony Stark’s work, and the Illuminati room, which is believed to involve the X-Men.
Days ago, some photos of Cruise would have been leaked in a studio, dressed in a special effects suit, against a green screen and with his right arm in a special coating, an outfit close to what an actor would use to play Iron Man.
These are some of the moves that Marvel Studios has considered to continue the development of the Marvel Universe, despite the generational change that it meant Avengers: Endgame, where the characters played by Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Evans (Captain America) and Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) died. Among the other characters that may appear between scenes and narrative lines are Florence Pugh’s Black Widow and Hailee Steinfeld as Hawkeye, who appeared last year in the film. Black Widow and the Disney+ series, hawk eye.
Another novelty in the Marvel Universe was announced just a week ago, when it was revealed that Dakota Johnson will be the actress in charge of playing Madame Web in an upcoming Spider-Man movie. In the comics, the character is a clairvoyant mutant who helps Spider-Man, but it is not yet clear how important her role will be in the new production.