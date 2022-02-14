New Doctor Strange trailer has fans speculating

Capitalizing on the Super Bowl audience, Marvel Studios just released a new trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich will be in theaters around the world from May 6, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen and Rachel McAdams.

Part of this trailer had already been revealed in the post-credit scenes of Spider-Man: No Way Homewhere it was obvious to fans of the Disney+ series WandaVisionthat Elizabeth Olsen’s character, the Scarlet Witch, was going to be key in the new installment of Doctor Strange. Now it is said that Strange goes to Wanda to help him solve the problems of the open bridges in the multiverse that were unleashed in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Wanda shows her power and the paradoxes that surround her character.

But there are new scenes that have the fans speculating on the income of Tom Cruise to the Marvel universe in the role of Superior Iron Man, coming from another universe. In the trailer still does not appear the actor of Mission Impossiblebut there are the ultrons, robots that were the product of Tony Stark’s work, and the Illuminati room, which is believed to involve the X-Men.