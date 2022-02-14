Netflix: the 5 best movies based on real events that you have to see

Who has ever seen Netflix, knows that the platform has a great variety of movies to watch with family, alone or with friends; and many of them even adapt true stories that help us better understand past events and meet historical figures.

Next, we select the 5 best movies based on real events:

1) THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7:

Netflix original film, recognized with six nominations at the 2021 Oscar Awards. The film by Aaron Sorkins deals with the story of one of the best-known trials in the history of the United States, which occurred in the late 1960s.

The story follows a group of protesters who disrupted the 1968 Democratic Party convention in Chicago , in the US, with anti-Vietnam protests. In the midst of a climate of division among the Democrats, due to the Vietnam War, the assassination of Robert Kennedy, and the decision of Lyndon B.. Johnson not to run for reelection again, aides threw bricks at the police, who responded with tear gas and downtown Chicago was engulfed in flames. Democrats chose Johnson heir Hubert H. Humphrey over Eugene McCarthy, but the former lost the election to GOP candidate Richard M. Nixon.

“What should have been a peaceful protest led to a violent confrontation with the police. As a consequence, one of the most notorious lawsuits in history was initiated,” indicates the official synopsis available on Netflix.



The film has a duration of 129 minutes and is carried out by Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, among others.

2) JULY 22

Recounts the deadliest terrorist attack in Norwegian history and the subsequent events . On July 22, 2011, a radical right-winger detonated a car bomb in Oslo, then shot teenagers at a summer camp on the island of Utya. 77 people died. Through the eyes of a survivor, and in parallel to his physical and emotional recovery, “July 22” portrays the path of the country to achieve healing and reconciliation.

“After the brutal attacks in Norway, a young survivor, the devastated families and the entire country demand peace and justice. Story based on true events,” says the Netflix synopsis.

Paul Greengrass is in charge of directing this film, who also wrote the script along with the Norwegian journalist sne Seierstadauthor of One of us (2015), a book that investigates the massacre perpetrated by Anders Behring Breivik and the motivations that led him to do it.



The tape has a duration of 143 minutes and has the appearances of: Jonas Strand Gravli, Anders Danielsen Lie, Caroline Glomnes Johansen, Jon igardenamong others.

3) SCHINDLER’S LIST

September 1939.”Oscar Schindler (Liam Neeson), a German businessman with a talent for public relations, seeks to win the sympathy of the Nazis for his personal benefit. After the invasion of Poland by the Germans in 1939, Schindler obtains, thanks to his relations with the high-ranking Nazis, the ownership of a factory in Krakow. There he employs hundreds of Jewish workers, whose exploitation makes him prosper rapidly, thanks mainly to his manager. Yitzhak Stern (Ben Kingsley), also Jewish. But as the war progresses, Schindler and Stern begin to realize that the Jews they hire are saved from almost certain death in the fearsome Plaszow concentration camp.led by Nazi Commander Amon Goeth (Ralph Fiennes), a cruel man who enjoys executing Jews,” reads the synopsis for Filmaffinity.

Film set in World War II, directed by steven spielberg, who won up to 7 Oscars with the premiere of this film. The film is starring Liam Neeson, Ben Kingsley, Caroline Goodall, Embeth Davidtz, and Ralph Fiennes.

4) ROCKETMAN

The life of Elton John It has been full of ups and downs. His musical successes were given by the hand of a life full of excesses, as well as problems with alcohol and drugs. . Her story from childhood to the greatest successes in her adulthood is told through the film of Dexter Fletcher, in which Taron Egerton plays the British singer, pianist, composer and musician. For his part, his collaborator and lyricist bernie taupin Is interpreted by Jamie Belland her former manager and ex-boyfriend Paul Reid for Richard Madden.

“In rehab, the star Elton John remembers his origins, his immortal songs and his vertiginous path of inspiration… and excesses,” says the official synopsis of the film available on the red platform. It has a duration of 121 minutes.

5) THE IMPOSSIBLE

Directed by JA Bayonne, The impossible tells the story of what happened in December 2004. Maria (Naomi Watts), Henry (Ewan McGregor) and their three young children they fly from Japan to Thailand to spend the Christmas holidays on the beach. One morning, while they were all in the swimming pool of the complex by the sea, a tremendous tsunami destroys the hotel and much of the coast of Southeast Asia. This disaster forever changed the lives of millions of people.

The film has a luxury international cast made up of Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor, Tom Holland and Geraldine Chaplin. The film has a duration of 107 minutes.