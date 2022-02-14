Netflix presents a preview of the films that will premiere this 2022

2022 will be a great year for Netflix. The company of streaming has one ready great list of original movies that will arrive exclusively every week to the catalog for all your subscribers around the world.

entertainment is guaranteed for the entire family. Tapes will dominate genres most viewed and searched for by users: science fiction, thriller, horror, comedy, drama, romance and anime, will be some of them.

Jason Momoa will star in a magical film in ‘Slumberland’. Photo: Netflix.

To surprise your subscribers, Netflix showed the trailers of these original productions that will dominate the world streaming during the year. Some of the leading stars of his next films participated in the promotional video revealing some of the details of these expected titles.

The list is extensive. Again Netflix has recruited to the best directors, creators and, above all, to the hottest stars in hollywood to collaborate on their original moviesmany of which, in addition to offering us fun, They will seek to be awarded in different festivals.

Lindsay Lohan returns to acting to star in this Christmas romance movie. Photo: Netflix

Among the most anticipated Netflix movies for this year are: ‘Matilda’, ‘The Adam Project’, ‘The Gray Man’, ‘Day Shift’, ‘You People’plus second parts of tapes like ‘Enola Holmes’ and the exclusive arrival of ‘Knives Out 2’.

Renowned artists return to the company to star in films that promise to be a success on and off netflixamong which stand out Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Daniel Craig, Halle Berry, Adam Sandler, Jamie Fox, Jason Momoa, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo Y Zoe Saldanabetween many more.

The duo between the company and Adam Sandler continues with the premiere of ‘Hustle’. Photo: Netflix.

The mexican talent will not be left out of these premieres. For our territory Netflix prepares the movie original ‘What is karma to blame?’ starring Aislinn Derbez and Renata Notnithis without forgetting the expected tape directed by Guillermo del Toro, ‘Pinocchio’.

