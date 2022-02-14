Miro reveals that he learned a lot from John Cena in WWE

Current All Elite Wrestling wrestler Miro was recently interviewed on Kurt Angle’s latest podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. In a previous note where we covered part of his statements, Miro, previously known as Rusev in WWE, explained how he was released from his contract at Vince McMahon’s company or how the union between his character and Lana’s was created at the beginning of this stage. In another part of the interview, Miro was able to spend some time on his remembered rivalry with John Cena, and He only had good words for Cena. This was what she said:

“Oh man. John is the best. John is the absolute best. I have learned so much from him, even to this day. Again, he’s such a teacher… he’s so good and he’s one of those guys that he says, ‘What are your four best moves?‘ I learned that from him and I still use it to this day. He asks you that, not because- He just wants you to stand out with your best virtues, on the best stage. So, he’s just trying to understand and get it into his head where he’s going to put those four best moves.”

“I learned thatI learned much more about the psychology of combat. I learned how to control a fight, because by beating John up for 10 minutes, 15 minutes every night, all he did during that time is talk. All I did was listen, and then after the match he would tell me why we were doing that. ‘Do you hear how the public was here? that’s why we do this‘. Well, all that, I discovered. Everything revolves around psychology.”

Rusev and Cena had a long rivalry in 2015, and it was one of the highlights of the Bulgarian wrestler’s career during his time in WWE. Both came to face each other at WrestleMania 31 with the United States title at stake.

