Minor who shoots sister and father wanted to play “Fortnite”

A two-year-old minor died and a man was injured in the leg, after a boy shot his sister and father, wanting to play “Fortnite”

It was around 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, February 13, when the incident was reported to the emergency center, indicating that inside the “Insurgentes Services” mechanical workshop, located on Insurgentes Boulevard, in the Los Álamos neighborhood, there were gunshot wounds an adult and a girl.

The man identified as Miguel Ángel Berrelleza Diegues, 40, sustained an injury to his left leg, while the minor, shot in the head, was taken to the Red Cross facilities, where he later died.

Information revealed by the authority indicates that the minor named Oscar, 5 years old, was in his father Miguel Ángel’s tire shop, when the little boy took a gun and a “very loud noise” was heard, the father of the family, who was taking care of her children, she went to see what was happening and found the minor named Alondra, two years old, lying on the floor.

It transpired that the 5-year-old boy was with his little sister and when he saw the housekeeper, he told her that if they played Fortnite, when he fired the revolver, injuring the little girl and her father in one leg.

At the scene, police officers located a black bag in a wooden cabinet, and inside it a pistol stocked with five ammunition, as well as a shell casing on the tile surface and reddish-brown stains.

Forensic agents took over the crime scene.

