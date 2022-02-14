Mia Yim explains why she hasn’t wrestled since her dismissal from WWE

The first day of this month marked the beginning of a new chapter in the careers of 10 former WWE Superstars who were affected by the cuts of this company last November: Keith Lee, Nia Jax, Ember Moon, Karrion Kross, Mia Yim , Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Oney Lorcan, Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Eva Marie. Their non-competitive clauses came to an end, leaving them free to compete on any stage.

And they could already verify in the last episode of AEW Dynamite that Keith Lee did not even want to heat up a bit on the independent scene, as he revealed himself as that “All Elite” promoted with great fanfare by Tony Khan. Meanwhile, several of the others already released from the bonds of the McMahon Empire also completed their return to the rings, in the case of Ember Moon (now Athena again) and Oney Lorcan, which we cover here in SUPER FIGHTS.

However, it is remarkable that One of the names with the greatest baggage prior to his signing by WWE, Mia Yim, has not yet entered a ring almost two weeks after the end of said clause.

► March, marked on the calendar of “The Blasian Baddie”

And the former member of Retribution He wanted to use social networks to get his followers out of doubt.

To those wondering why I’m not back in the ring yet.. February is a busy month. With the wedding and the move, I decided to not take any bookings until March to focus on getting everything handled at home first. So don’t worry, I’ll see you all in the ring in March 😈 #HBIC pic.twitter.com/7s0dg7EQRA — Mia Yim (@MiaYim) February 13, 2022

The current good health of the American independent scene means that there are many options for Yim as the first stage of his post-WWE stage. Of course, one thing is certain: Yim will once again use the Protect Ya’ Neck as a finisher.