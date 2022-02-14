Meltzer reports plans for Sami Zayn at Wrestlemania 38

Information confirmed by Dave Meltzer places the member of Jackass, Johnny Knoxville as the contender to fight for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania.

To the microphones of the Wrestling Observer Radio, the specialized journalist Dave Meltzer affirmed that WWE’s plans include facing Sami Zayn against Johnny Knoxville for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 38. Meltzer believes that the necessary wicks are being produced for it to culminate the rivalry between the Canadian and the celebrity of Jackass in the great event and that, to this day, it seems that it is the plan that the company has chosen.

If these plans end up coming true, Johnny Knoxville would have a new opportunity in front of the fans, and Ric Flair, to show that he has the talent to compete in the ring against the superstars of WWE. After making several appearances on Friday Night SmackDown and being one of the participants in the Men’s Battle Royal at WWE Royal Rumble 2022, Johnny Knoxville would have the opportunity to mark his name in the history of the company.

Sami Zayn, for his part, has been immersed on two fronts. On the one hand, his aforementioned rivalry against Johnny Knoxville from the legendary Jackass series, and, on the other hand, against Shinsuke Nakamura. During the recordings of SmackDown, a show that will be broadcast next Friday, there was an important headline change and Sami Zayn hit the table in the rivalry against the Japanese by becoming the new WWE intercontinental champion.

That the title rests on Zayn’s waist gives a greater chance of this title match taking place against the likely next contender for the intercontinental title, Johnny Knoxville.

