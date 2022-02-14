Melendi’s split against Ziganda after Oviedo’s draw

Real Oviedo has tied at three goals this Sunday against Huesca at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium and many fans have not hesitated to find the culprits, among them the singer Melendi. The match began forcefully by Cuco Ziganda’s team and before half an hour was up they were already 3-0 up, but finally the Huesca achieved the equalizer. And that would not be all in the fateful afternoon of the Navarrese coach, who would see Huesca’s last two goals from the stands after receiving the red card for “obvious and repeated” protests to the refereeing body.

The singer, a recognized fan of Oviedo, has expressed his feelings on social media shortly after the final whistle. In your case, blame Ziganda for the result and has asked the board to think about whether he really is the ideal coach for the team’s bench. “With all due respect and without going into details, I beg you as an Oviedista to seriously consider whether you think we have the right coach for this team“, wrote.

With all due respect and without going into details, I beg you as an Oviedista to seriously consider whether you think we have the right coach for this team. Greetings, hala Oviedo! 🙏🏻 – Official Melendi (@MelendiOficial) February 13, 2022

Request the cessation after two months without activity on Twitter

Curiously, Melendi had spent almost two months without posting anything on Twitter, specifically since last December 17, and that is precisely what some of his followers have blamed him for. “He never tweets and shows up for this” or “what I needed to see”, have been some of the messages that have been read after the artist’s publication. His tweet, with more than 1,000 likeshas generated a wide debate among the fans of Oviedo and there have been many fans who have spoken about the current situation of the team.

The tie harvested by the Asturian team this Sunday leaves the team in tenth position in the SmartBank League. They remain with 38 points and 3 of the places that give access to the playoff, although Ponferradina, which is sixth, still has a game pending. The streak that the team is going through has kept it away from the possibility of sneaking into the important positions, and that is that in the last five games it has only been able to get one victory.