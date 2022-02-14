Medicine UNA: entrance exams started for the period 2022 – Nationals

Simultaneously, both at the headquarters and at the Santa Rosa del Aguaray branch, the admission tests for the Medicine and Surgery career at the National University of Asunción (UNA) began this Monday.

The gates for registration and entrance to the tests opened at 10:00 and were closed promptly at noon.

As reported by the institution, there are 813 applicants qualified to take the test, the main filter for students seeking to pursue a degree at the state university.

📌 Medicine Income UNA

The opening of the gates begins at the FCM-UNA for the admission of applicants on the first day of the admission exam to the Medicine and Surgery career.

We remind applicants that access is enabled until 12 noon for both venues. pic.twitter.com/ZB8O4uLc7O – Medicine UNA (@MedicinaUNA) February 14, 2022

Today, Monday, the Biology and Chemistry tests are taken; Next Wednesday, February 16, they will take Spanish and University Social Responsibility (RSU) and on Friday, February 18, they will take the Exact Sciences exams (Mathematics and Physics).

The Medicine and Surgery career has 150 seats for the headquarters and 40 seats for the subsidiary.