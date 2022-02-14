Marie-Claire | Jennifer Aniston imposes the fringe that is once again the ideal trend for 50-year-old women

In the year 2000, the bang it was fashionable, and thousands of women went to the salon with the idea of ​​having the same look as their favorite television star. While Jennifer Aniston triumphed with her role as Rachel in Friends, her character’s haircut set a trend that the clients of all the hairdressers around the world wanted to imitate. Twenty years later, the actress brings this iconic look back into fashion.

Jennifer Aniston imposes the fringe that is once again the ideal trend for 50-year-old women

In the last days, Aniston shared a photo on her Instagram account along with his partner Murder Mystery 2, Adam Sandler. In the post, the actors pose on the beachat sunset, with a quite relaxed look. The actress wore a floral kimono with sunglasses and the famous haircut that set the trend in the year 2000.

Jennifer Aniston imposes the fringe that is once again the ideal trend for 50-year-old women

Side swept bangs, lightly covers the face and is ideal for rejuvenating the look. Does not require much maintenance and can be styled in different ways. By accentuating the layers of the hair, this type of cut It is perfect for women over 50.

Jennifer Aniston imposes the fringe that is once again the ideal trend for 50-year-old women

Jennifer Aniston is a benchmark of style and fashion, and has always surprised with his changes of look. In Twitterfans praised the decision of the actress.