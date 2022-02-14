Luis García defends TV Azteca from ridicule for the 2022 Super Bowl

the hobby

Former footballer and sports commentator Luis Garciaboasted that he is watching the 56th edition of the Super Bowl on the broadcast of aztec tvin which Enrique Garay, Joaquín Castillo, Eduardo Castillo, Andrea Sola, Inés Sainz and others participate.

García Postigo published a photo on his Instagram where he is watching the game between Los Angeles Rams Y Cincinnati Bengalsbut a user on social networks tried to troll him.

“The SBLVI with the best, damn it! I love them!“wrote the Doctor on your Instagram account. Faced with the situation, one person commented “don’t lie for cohabit“.

Consequently, García Postigo replied “It is written coexist. Let’s finish elementary school and then we debate. Greetings“.

The reaction of the sports analyst went viral, to such an extent that the screenshot of the publication appeared on Twitter and other social networks.

So far, the Los Angeles Rams lead 13-10 in the second quarter of Super Bowl 56, which is being played at SoFi Stadium.

WHO NARRATORS THE SUPER BOWL AT TUDN?

On the other hand, on the television station in San Ángel, the narrators Antonio de Valdes, Pepe Segarra Y Enrique Burak They are in charge of narrating the meeting between Rams and Bengals.

In addition, Valeria Marin, Luis Alberto the furby Martinez Y William Schutz they are at pitch level and in the immediate vicinity of the stadium.

