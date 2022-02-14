Love movies you must see on Netflix, Amazon and HBO

Are you a fan of good movies? We tell you which are the best love movies that you can find on Netflix, Amazon and HBO. We promise you that after seeing this selection your faith in romance will become even stronger, you can’t miss them.

After a very long deliberation, we say which are the best romantic movies that you should not miss on Valentine’s Day or any time of the year, despite the fact that the selection was not easy at all, we chose for you the most moving movies about love, and how important it is to us.

Love movies you can watch today on HBO Max

Diary of a passion

The light classic made movie, this film starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams tells the story of two young people who meet in the 1950s and star in one of the most passionate romances in the history of cinema. If you are looking for a movie that makes you sigh and cry, you cannot miss this super romantic movie that reminds us that some loves are forever.

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

If what you are looking for is a romantic movie that is zero corny, we suggest you not miss the story of a couple who discovers that some destinies are simply written. The film narrates in a quite interesting way what would happen if we could actually completely forget about those people or memories that made us suffer so much, in addition to exposing us that despite the fact that we do not like some things from our past, those are the same that make us grow as people. Don’t miss this surreal movie starring Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Elijah Wood, Kirsten Dunst and Mark Ruffalo.

Only you

This film is the ideal example of an old but pretty woman, since it tells the story of a young woman who follows destiny despite being about to get married. Marisa Tomei plays the protagonist who since she was a child has searched for the supposed love of her life after a Ouija board revealed the name of the man she would marry, in her search through the world for the man of her life she meets Robert Downey Jr. with whom he discovers that nothing is written and that we are all masters of our own destiny.

Love movies you can watch today on Netflix

Always the same day

One of the most dramatic and emotional films in the extensive Netflix catalog, and this film based on the book of the same name, makes us understand the true meaning of loving how difficult it is to overcome the loss of a loved one.

The film tells the story of two young friends who began their friendship in a platonic way, who, thanks to their strong honesty with each other, understand what the true meaning of love and friendship is. You cannot miss the film starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess.