Love movies that did not have a happy ending (and where to watch them)

It is easy to think that all love movies always have a happy ending, but this is not the case, many productions portray the tragic and toxic version of relationships.

On the subject of Valentine’s Day, we present to you some of the lovesick movies that show us the other side of relationships and that teach us that they are not always romantic and wonderful, but that they can be disappointing, tragic and, sometimes, dangerous.

Movies of love, heartbreak and other things

Her

2013 film written and directed by Spike Jonze and starring Joaquin Phoenix, in one of his best performances.

The approach of the film is that in the not too distant future, instead of interacting with people, we may need to do so with software and operating systems.

It explores, among other topics, the complexity of human relationships, loneliness and isolation in times of hyperconnection.

Where to see it? Amazon Prime Video

Joaquin Phoenix brings to life Theodore, a lonely and taciturn writer

mine or nobody’s

When love ends, madness begins. With these words, this 2017 film was promoted, which featured performances by Katherine Heigl, Rosario Dawson and Geoff Stults.

Waiting for a reconciliation, Tessa Connover discovers that her ex-husband has become engaged to another woman and although at first he seems to have accepted the situation, his behavior turns violent and pathological.

A good thriller of just 1 hour and 40 minutes

Where to see it? Netflix and HBOMax

500 days with her

If you haven’t seen this movie, you have to do it to join the ranks of those who hate or defend Summer (Zooey Deschanel).

It’s a 2009 love movie that doesn’t exactly have a happy ending because of the main characters, only he falls in love.

It is the story of Tom, an architect who writes greeting cards for a living. One day he meets Summer, his boss’s new secretary, a nice young woman who doesn’t believe in love.

Where to see it? Amazon Prime Video

Do you hate or love Summer?

story of a marriage

2019 film that earned six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor (Adam Driver), Best Actress (Scarlett Johansson), getting Best Supporting Actress (Laura Dern).

The story plans what happens in a marriage when love ends and how people are transformed into others while the final separation arrives.

There are no good or bad, but each one tries to survive as best they can, even if this hurts the couple.

Where to see it? Netflix

A movie where love ends and there is no turning back

Production based on a crime that occurred in 1944. Written and directed by John Krokidas with performances by Daniel Radcliffe, Dane DeHaan and Michael C. Hall.

The tape serves to explain the origins of the movement beatwhich made a difference in American literature, a change that consisted of breaking the rules and establishing a new way of writing with a coarse and fast-paced style.

Where to see it? Star Plus

Thriller that has as protagonists the revolutionaries of American literature

The bridges of Madison

A great 1995 movie starring Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood, who also directed the film.

It is the story of Francesca Johnson, a housewife who lives on a farm with her family, and Robert Kincaid, a National Geographic photographer, who visits Madison County.

Will they be able to abandon everything to start a new life together? You have to watch it to know the ending.

Where to see it? hbo max

A love with everything against

Closer, driven by desire

2004 production with a great cast: Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Natalie Portman and Clive Owen.

More than a love movie, it is a story of obsession, lust and desire that shows us that sometimes love is not enough to sustain a relationship.

The story of four people gets tangled up and you’ll have them spinning until everyone gets hurt.

Where to see it? Netflix

A film that divided opinions

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

If you had the opportunity to erase all those memories that hurt you of a love that ended, would you do it? That is the approach of this 2004 film starring Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey.

It is the story of Clementine and Joel, who decide to undergo a revolutionary treatment to forget their stormy relationship, but by chance they meet again and the attraction arises again.

A love movie without a happy ending that, in my opinion, is extraordinary.

Where to see it? Netflix

When love sometimes we don’t even want the memories

bitter Moon

What started with love and desire, but ended in hate and revenge.

This is a 1992 story by Roman Polanski about an English married couple who happen upon a cruise ship with an unlikely couple: a paralyzed man and his sexy wife.

Without realizing it, they will be involved with these characters that could even put their lives in danger.

Where to see it? Youtube

A clear example of sick love

BlueValentine

Another love movie without a happy ending. When Cindy (Michelle Williams) and Dean (Ryan Gosling) met, they fell madly in love and everything seemed like a fairy tale.

Six years have passed, they are married and have a daughter, but everything begins to fall apart and they are willing to hurt each other.

Now their family life is more like a nightmare.

Where to see it? Netflix