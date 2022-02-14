Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals, LIVE for the 2022 Super Bowl: minute by minute of the NFL final | Sports NFL
The Super Bowl LVI in this 2022 is played in the sofi stadium Come in Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at the campus located in Inglewood, California.
It is an unprecedented Super Bowl for the NFL that will have these two teams facing each other for the first time in this type of match. For rams is his fifth appearance with a title and three defeats, while for Bengals in his third with two previous setbacks.
The Halftime Show of this Super Bowl will have world elite artists such as: Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre and Eminemin a show that is predicted to be a scream.
SUPER BOWL LVI, RAMS VS FLARERS
All the LIVE actions of the Super Bowl 2022
BURROW THROW 75 YARD PASS TO HIGGINS AND FENGALS TAKE THE LEAD
MARY’S TURN. J. BLIGE
THE IMAGES OF THE CELEBRITIES THAT ATTENDED THE SB
50CENT MAKES ITS APPEARANCE AT THE SOFI STADIUM
BROWN IS AT THE SOFI STADIUM
THE RAMS GO WITH AN ADVANTAGE AT HALF-TIME
JESSIE BATES INTERCEPTS THE BALL JUST BEFORE THE 2-MINUTE PAUSE
ODELL BECKHAM JR. HIS KNEE IS INJURED AND IT IS NOT KNOWN IF HE WILL CONTINUE IN THE SB
BENGALS DECEIVE RAMS AND MIXON CONNECTS WITH HIGGINS
KUPP INCREASES LEAD FOR RAMS
BENGALS DOES NOT TAKE ADVANTAGE AND ONLY SCORES A FIELD GOAL. THE FIRST QUARTER ENDS.
GREAT PASS BY BURROW AND NOT TO SAY THE CATCH BY CHASE
THIS IS HOW THE STAFFORD FAMILY CELEBRATED IN THE STANDS
RAMS TAKES THE FRONT WITH OBJ TD
THE RAMS DEFENSE RESPOND
INFINITY OF PERSONALITIES ARE IN THE SOFI STADIUM
BENGALS GIVES THE INITIAL KICK, BUT THE RAMS DO NOT TAKE ADVANTAGE AND GIVE UP THE OVOIDE
THE ROCK MAKES ITS APPEARANCE ON THE GRASS OF THE SOFI STADIUM
THIS WAS THE INTERPRETATION OF THE ANTHEM BY MICKEY GUYTON
THIS WAS THE SPECTACULAR DEPARTURE OF THE TEAMS
MATT STAFFORD WARM UP
PLAYERS READY FOR THE BIG GAME IN THE
BURROW AND STAFFORD, TO MATCH BRADY AND MONTANA
Historical? Burrow and Stafford are ‘one win’ away from Montana and Brady
THE FASHION OF THE PLAYERS FOR THE SUPER BOWL
The players imposed flashy outfits upon arrival at Super Bowl LVI
CHICHARITO GIVES HIS PROGNOSIS FOR RAMS VS BENGALS
After scoring a goal, Chicharito gives predictions for the Super Bowl
THE BEST HALFTIME SHOWS OF THE SUPER BOWL
The Super Bowl halftime shows that became unforgettable
ODELL BECKHAM JR. GETS READY FOR THE SUPER BOWL
THE COLOR OF THE FANS FOR SUPER SUNDAY
THE CURSE OF THE ‘COLOR JERSEY’
Jersey color trend puts Rams champion over Bengals
THE OFFICIAL CURRENCY FOR THE SUPER BOWL
SUPER BOWL TICKET RESALE
Crazy: Super Bowl LVI prices will be the highest in history
NFL BEST OF SEASON WINNERS
Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow take the spotlight at the NFL Honors
JA’MARR CHASE IS ALREADY GETTING READY FOR THE SUPER BOWL
LUXURY JOE BURROW SUIT PRE-SUPER BOWL
HOW MANY WINGS WILL YOU EAT DURING THE SUPER BOWL?
Billions! The amount of wings that will be consumed in Super Bowl LVI
THE BETS FOR THE SUPER BOWL LVI
Sunglasses, blunts and more: the craziest bets of SB LVI
THIS IS WHAT THE SOFI STADIUM IN LOS ANGELES LOOKS LIKE
THE DRESSING ROOM OF BENGALS IN FRONT OF THE SUPER BOWL
WHAT TIME DOES THE SUPER BOWL START?
THE ARTISTS OF THE HALFTIME SHOW
Snoop Dogg and Eminem will be at the Super Bowl Halftime Show
ALL SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS
SUPER BOWL LVI IS UNRELEASED
Bengals and Rams will define the NFL champion