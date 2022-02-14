Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals, LIVE for the 2022 Super Bowl: minute by minute of the NFL final | Sports NFL

The Super Bowl LVI in this 2022 is played in the sofi stadium Come in Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at the campus located in Inglewood, California.

It is an unprecedented Super Bowl for the NFL that will have these two teams facing each other for the first time in this type of match. For rams is his fifth appearance with a title and three defeats, while for Bengals in his third with two previous setbacks.

The Halftime Show of this Super Bowl will have world elite artists such as: Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre and Eminemin a show that is predicted to be a scream.

SUPER BOWL LVI, RAMS VS FLARERS

All the LIVE actions of the Super Bowl 2022

BURROW THROW 75 YARD PASS TO HIGGINS AND FENGALS TAKE THE LEAD

MARY’S TURN. J. BLIGE

THE IMAGES OF THE CELEBRITIES THAT ATTENDED THE SB

50CENT MAKES ITS APPEARANCE AT THE SOFI STADIUM

BROWN IS AT THE SOFI STADIUM

THE RAMS GO WITH AN ADVANTAGE AT HALF-TIME

JESSIE BATES INTERCEPTS THE BALL JUST BEFORE THE 2-MINUTE PAUSE

ODELL BECKHAM JR. HIS KNEE IS INJURED AND IT IS NOT KNOWN IF HE WILL CONTINUE IN THE SB

BENGALS DECEIVE RAMS AND MIXON CONNECTS WITH HIGGINS

KUPP INCREASES LEAD FOR RAMS

BENGALS DOES NOT TAKE ADVANTAGE AND ONLY SCORES A FIELD GOAL. THE FIRST QUARTER ENDS.

GREAT PASS BY BURROW AND NOT TO SAY THE CATCH BY CHASE

THIS IS HOW THE STAFFORD FAMILY CELEBRATED IN THE STANDS

RAMS TAKES THE FRONT WITH OBJ TD

THE RAMS DEFENSE RESPOND

INFINITY OF PERSONALITIES ARE IN THE SOFI STADIUM

BENGALS GIVES THE INITIAL KICK, BUT THE RAMS DO NOT TAKE ADVANTAGE AND GIVE UP THE OVOIDE

THE ROCK MAKES ITS APPEARANCE ON THE GRASS OF THE SOFI STADIUM

THIS WAS THE INTERPRETATION OF THE ANTHEM BY MICKEY GUYTON

THIS WAS THE SPECTACULAR DEPARTURE OF THE TEAMS

MATT STAFFORD WARM UP

PLAYERS READY FOR THE BIG GAME IN THE

BURROW AND STAFFORD, TO MATCH BRADY AND MONTANA

Historical? Burrow and Stafford are ‘one win’ away from Montana and Brady

THE FASHION OF THE PLAYERS FOR THE SUPER BOWL

The players imposed flashy outfits upon arrival at Super Bowl LVI

CHICHARITO GIVES HIS PROGNOSIS FOR RAMS VS BENGALS

After scoring a goal, Chicharito gives predictions for the Super Bowl

THE BEST HALFTIME SHOWS OF THE SUPER BOWL

The Super Bowl halftime shows that became unforgettable

ODELL BECKHAM JR. GETS READY FOR THE SUPER BOWL

THE COLOR OF THE FANS FOR SUPER SUNDAY

THE CURSE OF THE ‘COLOR JERSEY’

Jersey color trend puts Rams champion over Bengals

THE OFFICIAL CURRENCY FOR THE SUPER BOWL

SUPER BOWL TICKET RESALE

Crazy: Super Bowl LVI prices will be the highest in history

NFL BEST OF SEASON WINNERS

Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow take the spotlight at the NFL Honors

JA’MARR CHASE IS ALREADY GETTING READY FOR THE SUPER BOWL

LUXURY JOE BURROW SUIT PRE-SUPER BOWL

HOW MANY WINGS WILL YOU EAT DURING THE SUPER BOWL?

Billions! The amount of wings that will be consumed in Super Bowl LVI

THE BETS FOR THE SUPER BOWL LVI

Sunglasses, blunts and more: the craziest bets of SB LVI

THIS IS WHAT THE SOFI STADIUM IN LOS ANGELES LOOKS LIKE

THE DRESSING ROOM OF BENGALS IN FRONT OF THE SUPER BOWL

WHAT TIME DOES THE SUPER BOWL START?

THE ARTISTS OF THE HALFTIME SHOW

Snoop Dogg and Eminem will be at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

ALL SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS

SUPER BOWL LVI IS UNRELEASED

Bengals and Rams will define the NFL champion

