Long shots worked for the Rams

MIAMI — The Rams weren’t thinking about tomorrow.

They mortgaged their future to give themselves a genuine chance to win a title, and win over a stubborn Angelina fan who had been uprooted by the franchise’s departure to St. Louis.

Today, the Rams are champions for the first time since they’ve been in the city of Los Angeles, and all those risky bets have paid dividends.

“I am proud to be part of a group that was never afraid to be aggressive,” said the head coach. Sean McVay. “Many looked at us out of the corner of their eyes, but here we are.”

Perhaps the most aggressive move was trading a pair of first-round picks, a third-round pick and Jared Goff for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Stafford’s talent was never in doubt, but he has also shown a propensity for mistakes throughout his career. and in the Super Bowl LVIStafford took us on a roller coaster ride that could easily encapsulate his career.

The Rams’ offense started off red-hot, taking advantage of the fact that the Bengals only pressed with three players and used mostly Cover 3s in the first half.

The result was the Stafford that has an arrogance of arm, and that with time, cooks you over low heat.

However, there was a turning point for the Los Angeles offense, since after the injury of Odell Beckham Jr., it was never the same.

They already didn’t have Tyler Higbee, and without OBJ, the combination of routes that allow you to get the most out of McVay’s creative designs, disappeared.

Over the next six possessions, the Rams combined for three punts, two interceptions and a field goal. “It was a blow to us,” running back Cam Akers admitted.

“Luckily, we were able to get the memory back in the end.” Perhaps he says that because inexplicably, until the last game-winning drive, wide receiver Cooper Kupp only had two targets in the second half.

But all that changed in the decisive series.

Once again, Stafford grew up in important moments, and once again he decided to look in the direction of Kupp, who broke an all-time record with 33 receptions this postseason.

Without Beckham Jr, the Bengals had a better chance of steering help to Kupp’s side without paying the price, but it didn’t matter.

First with a fourth-down jet sweep and a yard to go, then with one ferocious reception after another and two touchdowns, Kupp was the answer when the Rams couldn’t find answers.

Sometimes it’s as simple as giving your best player the ball, and Kupp ended up being the MVP of the game. “I knew he was going to go back to the Super Bowl,” declared the believing Kupp. “I dreamed that he would be the MVP, and he was.”

Despite that defining series taking the spotlight, the Rams would not be champions today without their great defense, which was the most consistent unit in the game.

We knew beforehand that the Rams had a favorable matchup against the Bengals’ shaky offensive line, and they responded by matching a Super Bowl record with seven sacks.

Two of them from Aaron Donald, who also had the definitive pressure in the end that ended up sentencing the match.

“I wish I had a microphone with me,” McVay said. “Because when it was fourth down and I saw them in shotgun position, I knew the Aaron Donalds would define the match.”

East Super Bowl LVI It leaves us with a couple of important lessons.

The first is that a franchise quarterback, explosive receivers and pass-rushers are the perfect equation for winning in the modern NFL.

After all, the Rams won despite averaging just 1.8 yards per carry.

And the second is that while the draft is never going to stop being important, being aggressive in free agency is another viable path.

Luck favors those who seek it, and the Rams did not stop until they achieved their most precious goal.

Today, Los Angeles wakes up dressed in blue and yellow, because based on stars and now a championship, the Rams have reconquered a fanatic that was nomadic.