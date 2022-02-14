Liam Neeson will turn 70 and delay his retirement from action movies: “I’ll let you know when it happens” | Cinema and series

Almost 15 years after Liam Neeson’s career reached a new peak in Hollywood, his fans are wondering what the next action movie of this popular actor will be.

The interpreter, who for some time won over a new legion of followers after that famous phone call in Relentless Pursuitnot only talked about his next project, but about his future in action movies, a genre from which he had said he was going to retire.

Since Neeson starred in 2008’s Taken saga, the actor has gone on to lead movies with far more stunts than he ever imagined as he approaches his 70th birthday. In 2021, the actor had talked about a possible withdrawal from these tapes, but apparently his vision has changed.

“When I said that phrase in Taken I thought it was corny, they told me they could change it, but I said no. I’m turning 70 this year, so I still get away with it. I think action movies will come to an end, they have to. The public is not stupid, you know. I’ll stop at some point, that’s for sure. I’ll let you know when it happens,” he shared in an interview with Today.

Neeson shared that it is not yet in his plans to leave the action movies that have made him famous among the new generations of movie lovers. Jokingly, the interpreter attributed his decision to the public, who believes that they will not know that a man in his 70s, 80s or 90s is still an action star.

In this way, Liam Neeson would join the list of actors over 70 who continue to work in these stories full of stunts like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone.

For this 2022, the actor presents Blacklight, an action movie where he plays an FBI agent named Travis Block who discovers a conspiracy theory within the Government. Watch the trailer here: