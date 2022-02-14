La Jiménez Díaz, prepared for CAR-T in hematological cancer

Pillar Flames.

In order to treat with CAR-T therapies to patients with hematological tumors for whom there are no other therapeutic alternatives, Jimenez Diaz Foundation has been working for several years to meet the standards required by the National Strategy for Advanced Therapies and thus be able to join the network of centers designated for the use of CAR-T in the National Health System. “Our center is characterized by being at the forefront of innovation and research, both focused on the health and well-being of the patient. In the field of cell therapy in Hematology, CAR-T are one of the greatest exponents of this innovation. Therefore, obtaining this qualification would be in line with our strategic axes and would strengthen our position”, explains Pilar Llamas, head of the hospital’s Department of Hematology and Hemotherapy. In this sense, the center’s Hematology Service has a CAR-T Multidisciplinary Unit that carries out specific committees, and has also established collaborations with prestigious scientific institutions such as the Center for Energy, Environmental and Technological Research (Ciemat). Likewise, the Jiménez Díaz Foundation’s Experimental Hematology Research Unit has incorporated two researchers in the last two years who have worked very closely on the development of CAR-T and opened new lines of development in this regard. Thanks to all these actions, the hospital has obtained in 2022 the qualification by Novartisa company that produces one of the CAR-T approved by the Ministry and, with the hope of joining the network of Centers designated by the Ministry of Health in the future.



Benefit for patients and professionals

Currently, the indications for CAR-T are the B acute lymphoblastic leukemia relapsed or refractory in patients up to 25 years of age and non-Hodgkin B lymphomas relapsed or refractory to two previous lines of treatment. “Before the use of these therapies, patients had a median survival of less than six months, many of them refractory to chemotherapy or not candidates for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. With CAR-T, response rates are obtained that exceed 70-80 percent, and that are maintained beyond 12 months in at least 40 percent of patients”, says Llamas. With the implementation of CAR-T therapies at the Jiménez Díaz Foundation, it would be possible to treat, above all, patients between 18 and 25 years of age with B lymphoblastic leukemia from 18 to 25 years and with non-Hodgkin B lymphoma (diffuse large B-cell, primary mediastinal or follicular transformed). But, as the enormous expansion of this therapy in the near future is being confirmed, there will be many more indications and candidate patients: mantle cell lymphoma, multiple myeloma and acute lymphoblastic leukemia in people over 25 years of age. Currently, hospital patients are being referred to other centers in the Community of Madrid. However, as the specialist points out, “Increasing the number of centers where these therapies are applied would benefit, both from patients, because access would be facilitated, and from health professionals, since we would increase clinical experience in this field”. “It is also likely that we would shorten waiting times and lower management and logistics costs,” he adds.



Multidisciplinary and continuous work in CAR-T therapies

Among the standards best valued by the center designation committee are the number of apheresis and the volume of complex allogeneic transplants (haploidentical or unrelated donor) performed by hospitals. In that regard, in 2020 the Jimenez Diaz Foundation It was already the second center in Madrid to perform allogeneic transplants, and the third globally. In addition, the hospital promotes continuous training in CAR-T therapy for all professionals, from the Experimental Hematology Research Unit to laboratory and clinical practitioners. Even residents have begun to do specific external rotations in this field in reference centers. Regarding cytokine release syndrome, the main adverse effect associated with CAR-T therapies, Llamas explains: “At the Fundación Jiménez Díaz, thanks to different research studies in which we participate, hematologists are trained and familiar with the early identification and treatment of these complications and management protocols have already been established that have reduced the mortality associated with these entities.” Likewise, the risk factors for the development of neurotoxicity are well known, for whose correct management protocols have also been established. “In this point, the support of the UCI is essential [Unidad de Cuidados Intensivos] and the Neurology Service, who have received, like the Hematology team, the necessary training and are always collaborating and interested in this new therapy”, he adds.



The Jiménez Díaz Foundation, committed to research