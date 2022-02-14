Kylie Jenner’s Baby Dad Travis Scott Has Fun Until 4am With Kim Kardashian While Mom Stays Home With Son Wolf

KYLIE Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott partied until 4 a.m. with Kim Kardashian after welcoming his second child with the model.

Kylie, 24, gave birth to her newborn son Wolf, less than two weeks before departure.

The rapper seemed to be taking a break from his parenting duties as he stayed out until the wee hours with friends.

The photos showed the artist at a Super Bowl after-party on Sunday at Dave & Busters along with rapper Lil Baby, Gunna, Lil Kim and Swae Lee, among others.

The father of two seemed to be enjoying himself as he celebrated the Los Angeles Rams win.

One photo captured the proud father smiling at the camera while wearing jeans, a white t-shirt and a gray button down over it.

His baby mom, Kylie, opted to stay home to watch the game with her four-year-old son and daughter Stormi.

Another familiar face joined the party as Chaney Jones was also in attendance.

Chaney, who looks a lot like Kim, was seen at the scene wearing a black suit with a plunging neckline in the front.

She wore her long dark hair down, matching the look with black gloves and knee-high heeled boots.

The 24-year-old has been in Kardashian’s inner circle a lot lately, as she was seen hanging out with Kim’s ex, Kanye West, earlier this month.

SECOND SON

Kylie and Travis announced the arrival of their son on February 6, four days after his birth.

The beauty mogul shared a first look at her baby on social media.

Her older sister, Stormi, was seen in the photo holding her new brother’s small hand.

Days later, Kylie revealed her name is Wolf Webster by posting her name on a simple Instagram story, with only her name written in white on a gray background.

Previously, a source told People that Kylie would share details about her baby’s name “when she’s ready.”

A source told the publication that it wouldn’t take long for the couple to share in “a few days.”

The source said the parents had “chosen a name together,” but the TV personality wanted to “make sure she loves the name” before the announcement.

‘BABY ANGEL

Before the big reveal, fans were convinced their new baby’s name would be “Angel” after the reality star and her loved ones left several hints on social media.

Eyebrows were raised after Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, 66, spoke about her 11th grandchild in the comments section of the ad, writing, “Angel Pie.”

Her older half-sister Kim also posted two emojis of an angel and a blue heart adding to the speculation with plenty of angel-themed replies to follow.

Kylie’s best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou commented, “Angel Baby.”

Makeup artist/friend Ariel wrote, “Can’t wait to meet the little angel.”

A close family friend, Carter Gregory, included emojis of an angel as he wrote, “Beautiful mom and beautiful baby.”

One fan noted, “It appears the baby’s name is Angel due to some comments made by close friends and Kylie Jenner’s own family.”

Another commenter chimed in: “Kylie Jenner giving birth to her second baby on angel number day (2/2/22) is the most Kylie Jenner ever.”

