Kylie Jenner shows photos of the baby shower she organized for her second child with Travis Scott Celebs NNDC | MEXICO

Through her official Instagram account, the model and influencer Kylie Jenner He shared some photos of the baby shower he organized for his second baby, the result of his relationship with singer Travis Scott.

As can be seen in the images broadcast on their social networks, the event had a pink theme and was decorated with large statues of giraffes.

In one of the images, the member of the Kardashian clan showed off her gifts: a Dior stroller and the DiorTravel small suitcase.

In another photograph, Kylie poses in front of the three giraffe statues that set the scene. She shows off her pronounced baby bump in a tight white dress, with long sleeves and a neck detail.

His publication, which so far has more than 13 million “likes”, was accompanied by three emojis: a white heart, a baby angel and a giraffe.

Among his guests was his mother, Kris Jenner and his grandmother Mary Jo “MJ” Campbell, who participated in a smiling family portrait.

It was in September 2021 when Kylie and Scott confirmed that they would make their three-year-old daughter Stormi a big sister. That is why some international media speculate that the second baby of the sociality would have already been born.

