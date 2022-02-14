Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker celebrate Valentine’s Day

February 14th arrives and with it the most cloying date on the calendar, Valentine’s Day! Date on which couples loudly celebrate the love they express to each other, something that you will be checking for yourself on social networks. And if the most romantic lovebirds already dedicate messages and shows of affection on networks for the rest of the year, today is the day they let their hair down and live out their public fantasy. A feeling that, as you might guess, they are squeezing every last drop Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barkerthe most ‘public-affective’ couple in Hollywood along with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Also, this is his first public Valentine’s Day, since they began their relationship at the beginning of 2021, so they have decided to throw the house out the window… and that the day has not yet ended! Yesterday, the 13th, the businesswoman shared on her social networks the first gift that the Blink-182 drummer left her at home: two statues of Mickey and Minnie Mouse surrounded by many roses that even hung from the ceiling and dozens of candles (Watch out for the fires if you dare to copy them, friends). A reception that kicked off the most anticipated Valentine’s Day of the Kardashians.

The familiar wink that has not gone unnoticed

Likewise, the surprises continued hours later and, as the Kardashian showed again, the couple enjoyed the evening with a heart-shaped pepperoni pizza and some traditional chocolates. Later, the musician presented him with a house made of sugar and sweets that, in addition to celebrating their love, celebrated the children of both. On one side of the roof we could find the names of her children: Mason, Penelope, Reign, on her side; and Atiana, Alabama and Landon, on his behalf. The other side of the candy read “Travis” and “Kourtney.” A real cuteness that was envied live by the more than 160 million followers that Kim’s sister has on Instagram.

Likewise, Kourt shared a collage with photos of both where the sea of ​​affection is shown. Nothing new under the sun. We will continue to pay close attention because we have no doubt that this February 14th is not yet over for the couple who have made cuddles fashionable again on the red carpets. By the way, others who have also started Cupid’s day have been Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, we’ll tell you about it here!

