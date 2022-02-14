Kim Kardashian kisses Pete Davidson despite Kanye West

Kim Kardashian dated Pete Davidson for Valentine’s Day, ignoring Kanye West’s attacks | Photo: Instagram and AFP

kim kardashian advanced his appointment Valentine’s Day with his new partner Peter Davidsonwith whom she was caught in a romantic kiss despite the constant attacks to which she has been exposed by her ex-husband kanye-west.

The new couple was seen in Cipriani from New Yorkwearing large coats because of the low temperatures. kardashian has gone out with davidson since October, although the comedian made it official until february 2022.

The kiss between socialite and the actor is the first public display of affection of this kind between the two, taking advantage of the February 14th to free herself for a few moments from the situation she is going through with her ex-husband who now calls himself “Ye”.

Kanye West’s attacks on Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

In the last week, kanye-west Y kardashian staged a fight on social networks, being that the first criticized that his daughter North I already used TikTok and criticizing the model for allegedly accusing him of being a beater and manipulator repeatedly.

The rapper author of donda not only has he criticized his ex-wife, but he also pounced on his current partner, whom he referred to as “the ex-boyfriend of Hillary Clinton”, in addition to saying “fool” in a photo in which both appeared holding hands.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were married for 7 years | Photo: AFP

“Thank you to all my fans for covering my back (…) you can Google Hillary. I’m not making this shit up.” kanye-west

It should be noted that on social networks he also pointed out that “no one has ever heard a song by Machine Gun Kelly”, which generated controversy in Twitter and forced Ye to ensure that his account had not been hackedbut he legitimately thinks what he shared.

More controversies of the rapper

kanye-west threatened not to perform at the famous Coachella festival unless billie eilish apologize to his ex-brother-in-law Travis Scottafter the singer made the following comment:

“We take care of our people. I’ll wait until everyone is okay and then I’ll move on.” billie eilish

The author of Bad Guy made this comment after pausing a concert after a fan was choking. West considered this position as a hint to Traviswho has seen avalanches at his concerts, as well as an attack on his person. Eilish he refused to apologize.

Kanye West’s life after Kim Kardashian

The ex-husband of kim kardashian would have started a relationship with actress Julia Fox; however, in his latest publications and public appearances, such as the Super Bowl LVIthere is no trace that this relationship is still standing, so it is speculated its premature break.

While Kim Kardashian was dating Pete Davidson, Kanye West was seen at the Super Bowl | Photo: AFP

It should be noted that the tone of kanye-west during the first months of 2022 is to make controversial publications to later delete them without further explanation. Such was the case with a plea he made to reunite the family Kardashian-West.

Also, in recent weeks, the musician assured in an interview with Hollywood Unlocked that there is a second sexual video in which it was seen kim kardashian having sex with your ex-boyfriend Ray J.in 2007.