Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s previous Valentine’s date

There is no doubt that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson They are currently the hottest couple in Hollywood. Since they began their relationship in November of last year, they have already been seen on the odd date, and each time the romance is more official, since, for example, he has publicly called Kim his ‘girlfriend’ and the The businesswoman’s friends assure that she acts like a teenager when she is near the comedian. So, you could not miss an evening on such an important date as Valentine’s Day. Even, have been advanced to February 14 to celebrate your love.

Far from giving importance to the criticism that both were receiving at that very moment from Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, the lovebirds celebrated their first valentine together at Lilia restaurant in Brooklyn, New York, on Saturday night, according to E! News!. Kim and Pete, in addition to a lot of love, also did not lack the dozens of paparazzi that were waiting for them upon arrival at their romantic date. Although that did not make them hide their passion, and they got off the SUV that took them there hand in hand. We have the photos! You want to see them? Slide the gallery to see them all:

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson enjoyed a romantic date for Valentine’s Day in one of the private cabins which has the aforementioned premises. We suppose that inside there would be a stove or some type of device that gave heat, but it is still outdoors and at this time of year, New York has very low temperatures. So, Kim took the opportunity to put on a quite striking fur coat and a lot of ‘glitter’. Both she and Pete wore sunglasses, but that did not make them go unnoticed in front of the press.

At the end of the evening, the couple returned to the car with which they had arrived just as caramelly. It is true that they anticipated Valentine’s Day, but since their love is going from strength to strength, we do not have too many doubts that today, which is officially Valentine’s Day, they will also spend the day together.

