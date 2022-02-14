Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Enjoyed Pre-Valentine’s Dinner Away From Kanye West’s Attacks

It was not an easy day for Peter Davidsonafter kanye-west will attack you with multiple posts on your Instagram account. But that didn’t stop him from having a pre Valentine’s dinner with kim kardashian.

While eyes were on Los Angeles, where Super Bowl LVI took place, the couple continues to take important steps in its consolidation with a greet to eat in Brooklyn, New York. Both left the Lilia restaurant hand in hand and looked happy and unmoved by Kanye West’s attacks.

Even, they had no problems with the paparazzi, who were waiting for them outside the venue to achieve a photo of one of the couples of the moment and who will spend their first Valentine’s Day together.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian arrived in a large van and it was the comedian who got out first and opened the door for his 41-year-old partner. Holding hands, they went to a private table in the restaurant set up outside as part of the protocols against Covid-19.

On Sunday, Kanye West dedicated several posts against Pete Davidson. In the longest one, in which he again assured that he is fighting to get his family back, he accused him, calling him Skete, of being “lurking waiting to help destroy your family.”

The rapper was present at the SoFi stadium, in Inglewood, and enjoyed the Super Bowl with his children. Odell Beckham Jr. even gave his gloves to the little ones before the game, where he must have been injured.