Kim Kardashian and Pate Davison celebrate their first Valentine’s Day together

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson celebrate their first Valentine’s Day together





Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are celebrating their first valentine together in the midst of an attack orchestrated by Kanye West, the ex-husband of the socialite, however, they do not seem to care much, at least that is what the photographs that have circulated on the Internet during the last hours indicate.

The most popular couple in Hollywood right now was caught enjoying a romantic dinner before Valentine’s Day in New York and they couldn’t see themselves more in love, because although they wore dark glasses the whole time they were chased by the cameras, they couldn’t hide their smiles.

According to E! News, Kim and Pete had dinner at a Brooklyn restaurant, where the comedian mentioned that he plans to move, contrary to what the rapper did, who sought to be as close as possible to the 41-year-old businesswoman.

Both went to a tent that the establishment offered for greater privacy and as a preventive measure against Covid-19, so the only reference to how their night was are these photos where they look very happy as they walk hand in hand.

In these images we also see that the comedian, in addition to making her laugh, is also very gentlemanly, since he left the place first to make sure that everything was in order and escort her to the car and open the door for her.

The socialite of course wore a quite striking look that included a gray feather coat with a lot of shine, which she combined with silver boots, because the temperatures in the city that never sleeps are very cold during the winter.

It is likely that the couple will have a romantic encounter during Valentine’s Day, however they wanted to get ahead of the celebrations on this day, which is the first they celebrate together.

A few weeks ago the couple was caught enjoying a relaxing vacation in the Bahamas, during which they also did not hide how happy they were.

Although Pete has no plans to move to Los Angeles at all, it is likely that we will see both of them visiting these cities very frequently due to their work schedules, social circle and of course the romantic interest.

This romantic encounter takes place in the midst of the constant attack that Kanye West has orchestrated about the comedian, because although he has started a relationship with the model Julia Fox, everything indicates that he will not rest until he recovers Kim Kardashian and her family.