Kidney patients in El Salto ask for support for treatment





There are 24 areas with a high incidence of viruses in ZMGThe rotten smell welcomes you meters before reaching the viewpoint “El Salto de Juanacatlán”. Under the bridge, which connects the municipalities, runs the Santiago River, the most polluted in Mexico.

The smell worsens in hot weather. Kidney patients increase in both municipalities, but not medical care.

Since they lack Social Security, they must work or find resources for medication and treatment.

Alberto Castañeda Hernández is 53 years old and has had a kidney disease for 10 years. He lives alone, he doesn’t have a job and to buy his medicine he has to go to the Sanctuary of Guadalajara, sometimes to buy expired medicine, because he doesn’t have enough for more. He spends up to 1,500 pesos on each purchase, in addition to the ticket.

“How do I support myself if they don’t give me a job because of my illness? It is thanks to the people who help me that I can buy medicine and even eat. The Government does not support us to get out of the disease… and because of it we get sick”, he pointed out.

The Secretary of Health Jalisco affirms that it is from the Integrated Network of Services with which they can cover the essential needs of health protection “Therefore, there is not a single nephrologist for 70,000 inhabitants, but rather the installed capacity at the three levels for their care.” And, in the case of El Salto, it corresponds to the area of ​​influence of the General Hospital of the West (Zoquipan).

“Something can still be done, but if they don’t take action on the matter, to prevent, this is going to get out of control,” added Nicolás Pulido, a member of the Union of Affected Peoples of the Lerma-Chapala-Santiago Basin.

Alberto Castañeda Hernández and José Francisco Tabares Franco live near the Santiago River and have suffered from kidney failure for more than a decade. For their treatment, both have to travel to Guadalajara, since neither has Social Security and the only nephrologist in El Salto is insufficient.

Despite the fact that this municipality is a Priority Intervention Area (AIP) of the Revivamos el Río Santiago Strategy, the Secretary of Health in Jalisco replied that the health care provided to the inhabitants of the municipality of El Salto is granted based on what is established in the First Level Primary Health Care Model. But it does not include care by specialist doctors in these units.

“The municipality of El Salto belongs to the Priority Intervention Area of ​​the Revivamos el Río Santiago Strategy, that is why it counts on the part of the OPD Health services Jalisco with the care of a nephrologistwith extraordinary resources not contemplated by its level of attention for its operation”.

In Recommendation 05/2022 of the Jalisco State Human Rights Commission (CEDHJ) it was shown that from November 2020 to the last day of February 2021, there was no specialist in nephrology, since the position was vacant.

However, the SSJ stated that care has been provided uninterruptedly from May 2020 to date “suspending activities only for 15 days due to the staff rest period.”

What’s more, the CEDHJ recalled that only one doctor cares for more than 70 thousand people who do not have social security and those who live in the so-called AIPwhere there have been cases of chronic renal failure for more than a decade.

The SSJ defended that it is from the Integrated Network of Services (in which first, second and third level units are included) with which they can cover the essential needs of health protection “for which, there is no only a nephrologist for 70,000 inhabitants, but also the installed capacity at the three levels for their care”.

And, in the case of El Salto, it corresponds to the area of ​​influence of the General Hospital of the West (Zoquipan).

“We can’t take it anymore. There is no one to help us. People are getting sick, people are dying and what do we do? They are struggling to get the money for their treatments, we don’t have nephrologists, a hemodialysis hospital is missing. The deaths are increasing, one due to the disease and the other due to the contamination of the River,” said Nicolás Pulido, a member of the Union of Affected Peoples of the Lerma-Chapala-Santiago Basin.

KEYS

Young people more susceptible

Serious: The Ministry of Health reported that young people with chronic kidney disease are more susceptible to the new coronavirus, since they are approximately three times more likely than other people to present severe COVID-19, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO). .

Data: Chronic renal failure is present in 7% of the population of Mexico and Jalisco, according to data updated to 2018. And they show, mainly, complication of diabetes and hypertension. They detailed that the impact on the lethality of this group triples.

infections: According to PAHO, kidney disease, especially among those undergoing dialysis, can weaken the patient’s immune system, making it more difficult to fight infections, including that caused by the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. However, patients should continue with their scheduled dialysis treatments and follow prevention measures.

Suggestion: The Jalisco Ministry of Health recommended that people with kidney disease or undergoing a kidney transplant, who must take anti-rejection drugs known as immunosuppressive drugs, take extreme precautions to prevent COVID-19 infection, avoiding places with crowds and visits at home without face masks. At the same time, he suggested maintaining a healthy lifestyle, with control of your diet and regular moderate exercise.

Pandemic: To the population in general, the SSJ reiterated that when going out into public space, it should be ensured that it is for a short time, keep a distance of 1.5 meters between people and frequently wash your hands with soap and water, in addition to or use antibacterial gel.

They answer that they work in a state plan

After two years of the issuance of the Resolution and the Precautionary Measures addressed to the Mexican State by the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), in favor of the inhabitants of the areas surrounding the Santiago River in the face of the pollution problem, the Government of Jalisco affirmed that it is already working on the consolidation of the State Plan for Attention to Precautionary Measures 708-19.

The measure was issued in favor of the municipalities of El Salto and Juanacatlán, as well as in the towns of San Pedro Itzicán, Agua Caliente, Chalpicote and Mezcala in the municipality of Poncitlán.

The government reported that the plan contemplates the projects “Revivamos Río Santiago (RRS)” and “Recovery of the Special Intervention Zone (ZIE)”, which promotes the recovery of ecosystems and actions to address issues related to people’s health and the strengthening of the social fabric of the affected populations..

The next step, he detailed in a statement, is the socialization of information through open tables, assemblies and collaborative dialogue with the population of the municipalities in question.

The plan will be published in the Official Newspaper as part of the guidelines established by the Law of the Citizen and Popular Participation System for Governance regarding the Collaborative Dialogue mechanism.

He added that, as of this month, the communication and collaborative agenda will be reactivated in this regard.

BACKGROUND CURTAIN

they leave them out

On February 5, 2020, after the announcement by the CEDHJ of a new “macro-recommendation” to the Government of Jalisco for not complying with the points of Recommendation 1/2009, which indicated that there is an impact on the health condition of the inhabitants of the municipalities of El Salto and Juanacatlán, the Executive carried out a “macro excursion”, but left these municipalities out.

The decision was made because the projects under construction that will pay to improve the quality of life in these areas are located in distant places. On the other hand, half of the CEDHJ team, including the ombudsman, Alfonso Hernández Barrón, went on a “toxitour” through the Santiago and the Los Laureles dump, to later hold a meeting with the affected inhabitants in the town of Puente Grande. .

One of the Government’s promises was to carry out a screening of children to detect those prone to kidney disease, but in San Pedro ItzicanHot water, Chalpicote Y mix it up.

On February 10, it was 14 years since the so-called “macro-recommendation” regarding the Santiago River was issued. This, after the death of the boy Miguel Ángel López Rocha, intoxicated by arsenic when he fell into the waters of the polluted tributary.

SOCIAL SECURITY

Jalisco Facts

This medium published that the Jalisco Delegation of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) has the largest number of people in renal replacement therapy in the country; that is, requiring dialysis or hemodialysis to maintain kidney function, in stages 3 and 4 of the disease (out of a total of five).

Via Transparency, the IMSS explained that it attends to 6,925 patients in Jalisco: 3,257 receive dialysis; the rest, hemodialysis. Civil organizations ask for the development of a registry to know how many people have kidney damage, since not all patients have social security, so they are not part of the previous statistics.

At the national level there are 71 thousand 216 Mexicans with this condition.

Felipe Lozano, an academic from the University of Guadalajara, said that water contamination is one of the main factors that cause kidney disease.

GUIDE

“There is no census”

In El Salto, diseases due to contamination of the Santiago River are common, especially kidney disease. And, although by word of mouth everyone knows dozens of patients, in reality it is not known how many there are because there is no census. But neither is medical care for the sick enough.

“We do not know how many patients there are because there is no census and what we have is data on those who are already diagnosed, there should be preventive care before they are bad. When we made the proposal to have a special hospital, the secretary promised to take a nephrologistand it did, but it was insufficient”, affirmed Alan Carmona, member of the civil association Un Salto de Vida.

He stressed that, although the State is already building more health infrastructure, that does not guarantee that they will provide adequate care. “The kidney issue is daily, but it could be treated preventively if there was monitoring and follow-up work on the affected cases. There is no toxicological analysis when the disease is detected to be able to say scientifically that it is due to the river, but we know it,” said the activist.

In addition to kidney damage and cancer, the people of Salta have more diseases that, according to Carmona, have been made invisible, such as respiratory, skin, gastrointestinal, allergies, and even neurodegenerative diseases due to neurotoxic contaminants, such as metals, which come from the River.

He added that, after more than two years since the Inter-American Court of Human Rights issued recommendations, They have not been adequately followed up, neither in care for the residents nor in hospital infrastructure.

He recalled that two years ago, the association manifested itself and filed a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission of Jalisco (CEDHJ) for the concealment of a study for more than 10 years. The document was made by the Autonomous University of San Luis Potosí and revealed that the presence of fluorine, arsenic, lead, cadmium, mercury, benzene and lindane was detected in the children of the municipality. However, they have not received a response to the complaint.

Follow #debateinformador, participate on Twitter in the debate of the day @informer

What do you think of the attention offered to the inhabitants of El Salto?

MQ