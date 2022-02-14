Keys to be more efficient at work – Health and Well-being

We can all be more efficient at work. Getting it will make us more appreciated by the company, but also that we can get to enjoy more free time.

Finishing work two hours earlier, and even more, is possible. The key is to analyze and order. The analysis helps to identify those activities or routines that do not contribute anything, but, on the other hand, do take up time. Order makes everything flow better and faster.

There is often the feeling that there is too much to do and too little time to do it. It is also common that idea that time flies and it is not possible to advance as much as it should in daily tasks. With the right tactics, not only can you get the job done two hours early, but that notion of running out of time disappears.

These are not those kind of formulas that change everything completely, as if by magic. These are strategies that must be applied with discipline and commitment to make them work. If there’s enough commitment, you can probably get the job done two hours early and have more time to yourself. Let’s see how.

1. Identify and eliminate a daily microtask that is not relevant

To finish the work two hours before you can start by observing yourself. It is best to spend at least a week on this. The idea is to write down all the activities that one performs at work, including the most routine and obvious ones, such as turning on the computer.

The information we collect will be even more valuable if we measure the time each activity takes. It is true that the exercise can be a bit tedious, but it only lasts a week and it will provide the basis for what follows. Now what next? Identify irrelevant microtasks: those small activities that take time and do little.

It is recommended to eliminate all those microtasks that can be deleted, one per day. Those that cannot be avoided can be reorganized, simplified or postponed for when there is time. In these small and useless activities, a lot of valuable time is wasted.

2. Work conversations

Another activity that usually takes up a lot of time are work conversations and informal meetings in the workplace. Yes, it can be nice to complain about bad weather or exchange impressions of the latest movie, but perhaps this takes more than it gives.

It is also not about becoming a productive machine to achieve the goal of finishing work two hours earlier. The matter is order. Well you can take breaks and during them make a social life. Likewise, in strictly labor matters, the indicated thing is to get to the point, without detours. It’s amazing how much time can be saved by doing this.

3. Limit the time spent reviewing emails

Emails are great enemies of saving time. In reality, there are very few that have the character of urgent. Instead, many messages are received that may well wait, without any problem.

Many times, without realizing it, we fall into the trap of checking the mail every time there is a notification. The point is that you rarely just read that email and go back to work.

The usual thing is that one stops too long, opening one or another message, without this being necessary. It is best to set aside an hour to review emails, hopefully at the end of the day.

4. Make good planning

This is classic advice. Planning is essential to save time, being one of the factors that most helps to finish the job two hours before. It is not about drawing up an agenda without more, but about doing it with a prioritization criterion.

We recommend that you start the day with the most demanding tasks, or at least, that you don’t leave them until the end. First means at the beginning of the week and first thing in the day. It is advisable to carry out these activities before others, including meetings or checking your email inbox. For the end of the day it is advisable to leave the most routine tasks.

5. Never wait for anything or anyone for more than 10 minutes

Sometimes a lot of time is wasted waiting. The idea is not to allow waiting for more than 10 minutes, since once that barrier is passed, it falls into poor time management. It is not possible to include a dead moment in the day and let it extend without further ado.

What is indicated in these cases is to postpone. If it is not possible to continue with the normal routine, because that something or someone is required to continue, it is always good to have at hand the tasks that can be carried out when there is one of these obstacles.

These are just a few ideas that can help you get work done two hours earlier. We may even be able to save more time. In general, everything is based on observing oneself and, based on this, reorganizing activities in a more efficient way.

Source: The Mind is Wonderful.-