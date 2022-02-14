Kevin Smith upset that Spider-Man was not nominated for Best Picture

The director was upset that Spider-Man: No Way Home was not nominated for Best Picture by the Academy. His excellent assessment of the Marvel title.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It is a commercial and critical success, becoming one of the great milestones in the history of the genre. Why? Mainly for being a story full of emotion and action that shows the return of classic villains of the franchise and has the icing on the cake for lovers of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: the SpiderVerse, the on-screen reunion of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

All these condiments suggested that the film could have a chance among the films nominated for Best Picture by the Academy, as happened in the past with Black Panther. However, that was not the case and there were many voices that echoed the news criticizing the decision that No Way Home have no chance in that regard. One voice in particular made a lot of noise:kevin smith!

Kevin Smith vs. The academy

“You got 10 slots, couldn’t you give one to the best f***ing movie of the last three years? Then they wonder: ´Why is nobody watching the show?´. Make a populist decision. How many spaces do they have? Put on Spider-Man for God’s sake. Let him swing there. The boy is always in pain, show Peter Parker some love. I’m not even kidding, with so many films that have been nominated for Best Picture.”expressed the filmmaker and renowned geeky on your podcast.

Fun fact: once kevin smith started talking about the Academy’s decision not to nominate Spider-Man: No Way Home as Best Picture, the broadcast of his podcast was interrupted. Returning, the director said: “The conspiracy is real. I talked about Spider-Man not being nominated by The Academy and getting us kicked off YouTube. Put those two things together, the truth is out there.”with a clear reference to X Files.

Jimmy Kimmel was another of the voices that were raised against this situation, stating that both Andrew Garfield What benedict cumberbatch were shortlisted in other categories and the harshest consideration of all, Spider-Man: No way Home is a better movie for the comedian than the entrance of Netflix, Don’t Look Upstarring Leonardo Dicaprio Y Jennifer Lawrence.