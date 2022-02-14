Kendall Jenner Valencian Earrings | This is how he wore them at the Superbowl

A Valencian jewelry creation has captured all the attention in the superbowl. he has worn it Kendall Jennerbusinesswoman, American model and influencer, belonging to the Kardashian clan. She has been the one who has chosen the model earrings Simuero prawna Valencian artisan jewelry firm that drinks from the Mediterranean as a source of inspiration.

The superstar attended the NFL sporting event which brings together hundreds of celebrities every year. Specifically, Jenner attended with Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey, where she could be seen wearing these earrings made in Valencia to witness the competition between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in California.

The model, as extracted from the details of the brand’s website, is made of gold of 18 carat (although there is also a silver version) and are made on demand. In addition, its production takes between 15 and 20 days for the work involved and they will never be exactly the same as in the photos because each one is subject to its particularities as it is artisan goldsmithing, and not industrialized.





The signature is from the Valencians Rocio Gallardo and Jorge Ros, and his workshop is in the Eixample of Valencia. At Simuero, “there is only one thing that fascinates us more than jewelry, and that is the Mother Naturewith its forms, its strength, its immensity and its generosity”, point out the creators.