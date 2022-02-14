Kendall Jenner is the new face of jewelry brand Messika.

The Parisian jewelry brand presents its latest campaign to announce Kendall Jenner as the new face of the brand.

Throughout her modeling career, Kendall Jenner has always been known for her poise and glamour. As a result, Valeria Messika chose the supermodel as the latest face of her namesake brand. The new campaign, captured by photographer Chris Colls, features the star in a sparkling blue lamé swimsuit against the sparkling waters of the South of France. Adorning her ensemble are a number of Messika pieces.

“I love the iconic pieces that Messika offers, like Move, Glam’ Azone, My Twin, and I’ve been a fan of the Maison for quite some time. I was so excited for the opportunity to partner and work with Messika, especially as our aesthetic sensibilities are so similar.”Jenner said.

Empowered by the sun, Jenner infuses the brand’s signature French luxury with her own aura of casual elegance, creating a space for haute couture and true style to freely come together. It’s these markers of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s essence that make her the perfect candidate to embody the Messika woman.