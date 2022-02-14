Kendall Jenner has a spectacular Ferrari, but it gave him a little problem

The Ferrari of Kendall Jenner has had a little problem. It happened a few days ago in the Beverly Hills area of ​​Los Angeles, California. The American star was out for a walk with her fabulous SF90 Stradale of 1,000 CV when he had an accident, one of those that can happen to anyone: punctured one of his wheels, specifically the front right. It was then that the action plan was launched, as documented in a video published by the YouTube channel The Hollywood Fix.

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Kendall Jenner gets a flat tire in her new Ferrari on the way to a meeting in Beverly Hills.

How to Repair a Ferrari SF90 Stradale

The supermodel stayed in the car, sitting in the driver’s seat, while some people around her took care of the tire. It is worth noting that a puncture in the SF90 cannot be treated like any other car. First of all, there is no spare tire on board, just an inflation and repair kit. This means that it is only possible to intervene and start again if the damage to the tire is minor, that is, if the foam contained in the supplied can manages to fill the hole watertight. If, on the other hand, the tire is seriously damaged, all that remains is to ask for help. Fortunately, in the case of Kendall Jenner’s Ferrari, the first hypothesis was fulfilled and the car was able to restart after a good inflation.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

Kendall Jenner’s passion for cars

So, Kendall has come to his appointment and we can assume that his Italian hypercar has been picked up by his entourage and entrusted to the care of a trusted specialist. Kendall Jenner, after all, is a fan of the cars for a long time and this is not even his first Ferrari, since had a 488 Spider back in 2016. Currently, it seems that in his garage there is also a gigantic SUV like the Cadillac Eldorado, a tough but luxurious off-roader like the Mercedes G-Class and a great classic like the Porsche 911.