Kendall Jenner, after criticism, has a gesture of solidarity with the community where its tequila is made

The launch of Kendall Jenner’s tequila brand at the beginning of the year caused great controversy due to the aesthetics used. They accused her of using Mexican cultural elements inappropriately, criticisms that pointed to her for having “dressed up” in traditional clothing. In the program The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, the model made an announcement with which she tries to show her gratitude to the community of Jalisco, where the drink is made. She assured that her intention is to help the inhabitants of the area in whatever way she can, with whom she has shown the most supportive side of her. “In addition to saving the planet, it is also important to be friendly with the community. We are donating to them and building houses for the people who need them the most,” she commented.





The most impressive looks on the red carpet of the MET Gala 2021





Kendall Jenner opens up about her anxiety: ‘Sometimes I feel like I’m dying’





SEE GALLERY









He explained that they have found a way to recycle the elements with which they make the traditional drink to make sustainable homes. “In our distillery we found a way to reuse agave fibers and waste water to build sustainable bricks to give back to the Jalisco community,” she clarified. Advertisements for the 818 tequila brand have caused the Kardashian sister some trouble since they saw the light of day.





The fact that she appears dressed in a zarape, a garment used to protect herself from the rain and cold, and combed with braids, was highly questioned on social networks. They branded her a hypocrite and not being aware of the real problems of the community, in addition to pointing out that tequila is not drunk in a glass, as can be seen in the ad. However, it was not the allusions to Mexican culture that have put this new professional adventure of the model in the spotlight.





SEE GALLERY









The support of her sisters





The company was singled out for its similarity to another rival brand, Tequila 512. The CEO of the aforementioned company, Nick Matzorkis, commented on the similarities between the two products such as color, name and even that they are made in the same distillery located in Tequila. , in the Mexican community of Jalisco. Another disappointment for Kendall who has enthusiastically launched this company that consists of three varieties of tequila: white, aged and reposado. In some of her publications, she shows that she has the unconditional support of her sisters in this new business facet. Photos in which she is seen toasting with liquor with her friend Hailey Bieber.





Kendall is not the only one celebrities who have been encouraged to make their own tequila because names like George Clooney and Rande Gerber (they make Casamigos); Dwayne The Rock Johnson (signs one under Teremana’s name); LeBron James (Lobo) and Kevin Hart have, too.







To find out what’s most relevant on hola.com and not miss out on articles like this, subscribe to our newsletter here.