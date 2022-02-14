Kendal Jenner wears a Rams graphic tee to the 2022 Super Bowl

Kendall Jenner is ready to watch her team play in the Super Bowl 2022. The model came to NFL sporting event that this year is celebrated in the stadium Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, California, accompanied by her friends, the couple Justin and HaileyBieber, to see the teams play Los Angeles Rams Y Cincinnati Bengals.

As it was expected, Kendall Jenner arrived at Super Bowl LVI edition wearing one of the trends that dominated the 2000s. Which, by the way, is also used in support of Los Angeles Rams. The garment in vogue, it is the graphic t-shirts that, throughout history, have served fashion to declare messages that society advocates. From statements who seek freedom, rights and, of course, also the demonstration of fanaticism. The t-shirt that were used in the y2k era, They are back.

Kendall Jenner Wears a Graphic T-Shirt in Support of the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl 2022

The American model, Kendall Jenner, was seen in one of the boxes, enjoying the first minutes of the game. She has accompanied her look with the classic 90s hairstylea relaxed style that uses two pins on the sides, and line in the middle. The make-up in terracotta tones, and outlined lips. the member of the clan kardashian jenner has used the celebration, to also carry the brand of its tequila.

Kendall Jenner at the 2022 Super Bowl. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

What other celebrities are at the 2022 Super Bowl

haley bieber

The model came to sporting event with some sunglasses that reminds us of minimalist silhouette that defined the past decades. His beauty look It is composed of a high ponytail, style messy and delicate silver accessories.