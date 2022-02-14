Kate Winslet leaves the door open for a second season of the hit HBO

We’re not the only ones having trouble saying goodbye to Mare of Easttown. Kate Winsletstar and executive producer of the series, has just confessed to TVLine that he would love to play again the character that has caused his return to television 10 years after Mildred Pierce. the series of HBOdirected by Craig Zobel and created by Brad Ingelsbywas born as a limited-run story, but the word-of-mouth phenomenon during its seven weeks of broadcast has opened the doors to its continuation.

“I would love to play Mare again”, Said the Oscar winner when asked about a hypothetical second season of the series. “I miss her. I do. It’s the strangest thing. I feel like I’m in mourning. It was an absolutely wonderful role. There’s something very addictive about Mare, because she’s so outrageous and lovable and brilliant and real, you know? I loved playing her.” You can say higher, but not clearer.

Zobel, an old acquaintance of HBO thanks to The Leftovers, share the devotion with the character with his star. “Mare is an incredible character, so he would be delighted to see her again,” he confesses to the same medium before insisting that “I also like that it is a miniseries“.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fVzxmM0jcl0 ‘Mare of Easttown’ | Teaser | HBO Spain



The ball is in the court of HBO. The network has presented the series in the limited series categories at the next edition of the Emmys. Four years ago they had the same debate with Big Little Liesanother similar phenomenon that was renewed for a second season two months after having swept the television industry awards in the categories dedicated to miniseries and tvmovies.

Since its premiere in mid-April, the audience of Mare of Easttown has grown every week up to over two million viewers in the sixth and penultimate episode of a story that obsessed critics and viewers with the identity of Erin McMenamin’s killer.

All episodes of Mare of Easttown are now available on HBO.

