Kanye West unleashes criticism after involving Pete Davidson with Ariana Grande and Hillary Clinton

Kanye West has been a trend this weekend due to a series of posts he made through his official Instagram account.

It all started with his colleague and friend Kid Cudi, whom he pointed out to prefer his friendship with Pete Davidson, who is said to be the new partner of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

The rapper shared a screenshot of an article from 2018 in which he claimed that the comedian had sent intimate photos with his then-partner, Ariana Grande, to fellow musician Mac Miller, who was the singer’s boyfriend.

Ye accompanied the post with the caption, “No comment,” though the posts didn’t stop there, as he also revealed some private messages the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star sent him.

Later, the ‘Praise God’ interpreter expressed concern that his account might be closed for “insulting Hillary Clinton’s ex-boyfriend.”

Kanye West’s account was not hacked

Although some of his followers speculated about a possible hack to his account, Kanye West himself uploaded a photograph with today’s date, Sunday, February 13, 2022, denying this possibility.

A sector of the public has also been concerned about Kanye West’s mental health and even thinks that this behavior may be caused by his bipolarity.