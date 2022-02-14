Kanye West sends a message to Kim Kardashian: “I have faith that we will be together again” USA USA United States Instagram Celebs RMMN | TVMAS

Apparently, kanye-west He is determined to exhaust every last resource in order to get back with Kim Kardashian and get his family back. At least that is what he has shown in the last publication he made on his official account on Instagram.

And it is that after the actress Julia Fox, with whom the rapper began a relationship on New Year’s, deleted from her social networks all the photos where they appeared together, revealing their breakup, ‘Ye’ shared a message that has caused controversy.

Initially, his words were directed at the media that have been covering his divorce from the mother of his children. “I don’t have a fight with Kim. I love my family, so stop with that narrative. I will not give up my family”initially stated.

Also music producer The post was accompanied by a photo of Kim Kardashian -published in the British newspaper Daily Mail- wearing a luxurious coat and in the company of Pete Davidson, with whom the businesswoman has been dating for a few months.

I bought this coat for kim before SNL (in reference to Saturday Night Live, a program in which Ariana Grande’s ‘ex’ works). I thought it was particularly special. I have faith that we will be together again (…) I never had anything against Daily Mail. I have affection for all media and I wish them all the happiness in the world.he indicated.

Then, he indicated that he interacts with the media in the same way as a basketball player with a referee, and that if he has a public relationship it is because he is a public figure. He finally addressed the press, who sometimes calls him crazy, and agreed with him. “To be in love is to be crazy about something and I am crazy about my family. Happy Valentines Day”wrote.

This publication of Kanye West comes after several days that the rapper -diagnosed with bipolar disorder- was sharing messages on social networks in which he first gets upset, then insults, then begs, and finally deletes, revealing the roller coaster of emotions that he is experiencing by not being able to return to his ex-wife.

