Kanye West posts non-stop; even involved Ariana Grande and Mac Miller | Viral

Jean G Fowler

The rapper dedicated messages to Pete Davidson in his controversy

kanye-west He knows perfectly well how to be the protagonist of the drama and now, he did it once again from his networks, in the Super Bowl and, in addition, he is now involved in rumors of having finished with Julia Fox; in fact, the rapper was so active on social media this weekend that we’re all waking up confused about what’s going on.

Let’s go in parts. After his latest controversy in which he attacked Billie Eilish for something the singer did not do and threatened not to appear at Coachella if she did not apologize, the interpreter published a wave of messages on his Instagram account, which despite that he already deleted, were rescued in screenshots and one of them was the strange attack on Pete Davidson, current boyfriend of Kim Kardashian, with a mention of a rumor to Mac Miller with Ariana Grande.

Being very clear with a photo that he wasn’t hacked (Kanye posted SO MUCH, that some thought it wasn’t even him anymore), he revived an old rumor about having possession of some old intimate photos of Mac Miller, Ariana’s ex-boyfriend, who, to her Once, it was a couple of Pete Davidson, to send them as a strange revenge to the star of Saturday Night Live for being in a relationship with Kim, although those images never existed.

Additionally, he aired that Pete “will never know his children” in another of the multiple messages that he uploaded from an alleged conversation with him, a photo of Davidson and MGK in their underwear, with an insult: “Look at this %&#(, I wonder if Instagram will delete my account for banging Hilary Clinton’s ex-boyfriend.”

Hours before,

kanye

He had uploaded a plea saying “please God bring our family together” in reference to his recent divorce with Kim Kardashian.

As if that were not enough, he uploaded a post addressed to Kid Cudi to tell him that he will not be part of his album “Donda 2”, for being friends with “you know who”, referring, of course, to Pete Davidson, while apparently, Ye would have ended his fleeting and media courtship with the model Julia Fox, who deleted the photos she had with him from her Instagram profile.

Kanye West was also one of the special attendees of the Super Bowl on Sunday afternoon, as he attended the NFL game with his daughters North and Saint with a black mask that completely covered his face, where curiously, he was booed after everything. he’s been posting on social media this week.