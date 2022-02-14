Kanye West on Kim Kardashian on Valentine’s Day: ‘I have faith we’ll get back together’

On February 14, Valentine’s Day, Kanye West used his Instagram account to clear up some things, since his latest comments against him have been talked about a lot. Peter Davidsoncurrent partner of his still wife Kim Kardashian.

“I don’t have a fight with kim. I love my family, so stop with that narrative. I will not give up my family ”, the rapper begins writing in the extensive message, which seems directed at the media that have been covering the separation of the still-spouses.

Kanye’s post is accompanied by a photo of kim kardashian on Sunday, February 13, in which the socialite is seen dressed in a luxurious coat and in the company of davidson. In this regard, the rapper writes: “I bought this coat for kim before SNL [Saturday Night Live]. I thought it was particularly special. I have faith that we will be together again.” Saturday Night Live is the comedy program where Davidson works.

Pictures of Kim and Pete were published in the British newspaper Daily Mailfor which kanye-west also has some words. “I never had anything against him. Daily Mail. I have affection for all the media and I wish them all the happiness in the world.” He then said that he relates to the media the same way a basketball player does to a referee, and that public opinion is his playing field.

Finally, he pointed out that the press sometimes calls him crazy and he did not hesitate to agree with them, with a message very much in keeping with February 14. “To be in love is to be crazy about something and I am crazy about my family. Happy Valentines Day”.

Kanye West very active on Instagram

Recently, kanye-west has been quite active in Instagram. In the middle of last week, she uploaded a collage of images where her daughters are already kim kardashianalong with the message “God, please bring our family together.”

On February 13, he was particularly active. That day he attended superbowl in the company of his two little daughters and wrote: “The superbowl bring families together. To all married people, keep close to your spouse, make sure they know how much you love and appreciate them.” To this he added that there is always someone willing to destroy families, in direct reference to Peter Davidsonwho goes out with kim kardashian.

In the same post, he wrote “I wish my wife was with me and our kids sitting on the 50-yard line,” referring to the most privileged seat in a football stadium.

There has been so much commotion caused by the latest comments from kanye-west which has been trending on social media. To this we must add his recent controversies with his lifelong friend Kid Cudi Y with Billie Eilish.

