Kanye West is desperate, “praying to God and giving the mallet” to recover Kim Kardashian

Kanye West doesn’t take cut. The man is willing to continue his fight as he gives way to recover the love of Kim Kardashian. He is even begging God “and with the mallet giving” to make his wish come true.

God please bring our family back together. The rapper wrote on Instagram in one of his many messages addressed to his ex-partner.

However, in addition to her moments of prayer and supplication, there are others of rage and pain in which not even Kardashian’s boyfriend, actor/comedian Pete Davidson, has been spared.

Likewise, his barrage drags other celebrities, including Ariana Grande, Mac Miller, MGK and even Hillary Clinton.

Through his Instagram account, Kanye uploaded an image of a false article from 2018, in which they claim that Pete Davidson sent intimate photos with Ariana to Mac Miller, as an attempt to end the hopes of the late rapper for reviving his relationship with Grande, Davidson’s ex-partner. “No comment,” Ye wrote in the caption for the image.

He also shared other direct messages to Davidson. For inexplicable reasons, the rapper understands that they want to take him away from his family, and not only Kim, but that everything would be an orchestrated plan to separate him from them and from the system for talking more than necessary.

West released another image of Davidson and MGK in their underwear, accompanied by a text from the comedian on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” television show, saying he’d like to meet West someday. their children.

“No, you’re never going to meet my children,” Kanye posted in another post on Instagram that he later deleted (he has done so with many), making it clear that this is the intention of the current Kardashian partner.

However, on Sunday Kanye was seen with his children at a religious service and at the Super Bowl final in Los Angeles.

Hillary Clinton didn’t stay out of his hints either. According to a comment of his, Davidson would have an affair with the former first lady of the United States, former secretary of state and former US senator.

“I hope that Instagram does not close my account for insulting Hillary Clinton’s ex-boyfriend,” Kanye wrote in another post, assuring that “there are people who control the media and the elections.”

In his media fight, many of his followers defend him, while others advise him to get over his divorce and leave Kim alone.

+ Divorce proceedings

A year ago the couple of the decade began divorce proceedings. After months of constant rumors, Kim Kardashian formally requested a divorce from the rapper in January 2021, thus ending a six-year marriage between two of the most popular stars of the first two decades of the 21st century.

The impact of the news in the United States, a country without royalty but prone to treating its celebrities as if they were, is similar to what the breakup between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had in its day with one difference: they belonged to the elite of Hollywood while Kim and Kanye were the kings of social networks.

Until then no couple had been so exposed. The traditional model of making a union between two stars profitable was based on studied public appearances, photographs stolen by the “paparazzi” and some agreed exclusive.

But Kim Kardashian found on Instagram a mine to exploit to directly share her family moments, whether it was one of her first romantic dinners, the photo in the bathroom mirror showing her pregnancy or a video after being the victim of a robbery.

In the middle of 2012, the union of the musician and the star of the Kardashian clan was perfect for popular culture.

On the one hand, she was the “influencer” par excellence, an example to follow for a whole generation of celebrities that emerged on social networks. She learned from the first “famous for being famous”: Paris Hilton. And after years as her assistant, the leak of a sex tape and the premiere of a family “reality show” put her name on the map.

Kanye West’s fame, on the other hand, was more conventional. He is considered one of the most important rappers in history thanks to albums like “My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy” (2010) or “Yeezus” (2013), but his controversies ended up eclipsing the image of a cult musician.

+ An explosive love

Long before they were dating, Kim and Kanye were already blowing up their first flirtations. In the reality show “Kourtney & Kim Take New York” the chemistry between the rapper and the famous was noted, who insisted that theirs was a friendship.

In fact, they had known each other since 2003, when they met at a recording session (she was dating a producer) and he fell in love with her.

What entered through the eyes did not enter through the letters. Kanye didn’t quite know who he was and referred to her as “Kim Kardajan” and “Kim Kar- dijon”.

As of 2012, the surname was learned and they began to be seen on fashion catwalks, NBA games and red carpet awards. The public had witnessed the collision of two media stars. Documented daily.

+ The family

If morbidity was missing from their love story, they took it upon themselves to include it. In June 2013, the couple announced that they were expecting their first daughter, named North West in a display of creativity, just one day before she finalized her divorce from Kris Humphries (married 72 days and almost 20 months apart).

Then the wedding came. For all the high. A preparty at the Palace of Versailles (France) and the link at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence (Italy).

It was the showbiz event of the year. Steve McQueen, David Blaine, Serena Williams, John Legend and Jaden Smith stood out on the guest list. Lana del Rey and Andrea Bocelli provided the music. But the plan did not convince the “rival” couple: Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

All attendees signed a confidentiality agreement. You couldn’t break the exclusive of a family that has made a fortune of 2,000 million dollars based on selling their lives in all formats.

+ Feuds

As great managers of the fame business, the marriage had to find a new vein to exploit.

Kim joined her husband in an addictive open war with the decade’s best-selling singer, Taylor Swift, who made headlines in 2016 for a rap in which he called Swift a “bitch,” allegedly with her approval. Pure gold for pop culture.

That year, during Paris Fashion Week, she was handcuffed in her hotel room and suffered a robbery valued at 11 million dollars. He experienced several problematic episodes and was hospitalized for a nervous breakdown in 2018.

+ The actuality of the process

After Kardashian filed for divorce, Kanye has been in constant public pleas to stop the process, but she seems determined to move forward, telling the court she will agree to “any conditions” necessary to become legally single.

Several US media outlets commented that the TV star filed papers with the court last December to be legally single after first filing for divorce in February 2021, with the request that they deal with the custody issues of the children. children and property division separate from your marital status.

“Kardashian has been trying to reach a settlement this way since she filed her petition for dissolution of marriage in February 2021. Kardashian and her attorney have contacted West and her attorney several times in an attempt to move this case forward. quick and friendly resolution. West has not responded,” says the request obtained by People.